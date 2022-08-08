HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Us Based Electronev To Enter Electric Vehicle Segment In India

US-based ElectronEV to enter electric vehicle segment in India

ElectronEV has plans to bring in electric commercial vehicles such as delivery vans, trucks and buses in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 18:30 PM
File photo of electric vehicle being charged. (Used for representational purpose only)
File photo of electric vehicle being charged. (Used for representational purpose only)
File photo of electric vehicle being charged. (Used for representational purpose only)
File photo of electric vehicle being charged. (Used for representational purpose only)

US-based ElectronEV announced on Monday that it will enter the electric vehicle space in the Indian market. The EV company has planned to bring in electric commercial vehicles such as delivery vans, trucks and buses in the country. It also shared that it is looking out to cater to both the B2B and B2C markets with its products and end-to-end mobility solutions.

ElectronEV said in a statement that as the EV segment in India is growing at a fast pace, it is planning to bring in services such as customised EVs, vehicle and fleet management solutions, digital cockpit and IoT solutions along with charging infrastructure. Rakesh Koneru, Founder of ElectronEV stated the company aims to address the demand and requirements of B2B and B2C segments. “We plan to introduce the company's proprietary EV technology through its products and end-to-end mobility solutions for markets like India, South East Asia, Australia, and Europe," added Koneru.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi govt to host fourth Electric Vehicle Forum on August 10 )

The EV company also aims to look after areas such as limitations in battery technology, prices of electric vehicles, high capital expenditure, proper charging infrastructure, heavy-duty battery with adaptive chassis, and the time taken to fully charge an EV through a modular and software-driven powertrain. It also added that it will adopt a strategy in relation to manufacturing where it will set up micro-factories in conjunction with a modular technology stack.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Electric two-wheeler sales in India to grow by 78% by 2030: Study )

Many companies such as Switch Mobility and UPS have introduced their commercial electric vehicles to the Indian market. The former recently brought in EiV12 electric bus that promises to offer a range of 300 km on a single charge. Switch Mobility is the electric vehicle division of commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland. It has been reported that this electric bus will come in two variants. On the other hand, UPS unveiled a battery-powered micro-delivery vehicle that promises the user a range of 64 km and a speed up to 25 kmph.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at ₹2.26 lakh
2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at 2.26 lakh
US-based ElectronEV to enter electric vehicle segment in India
US-based ElectronEV to enter electric vehicle segment in India
Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 to go up for auction
Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 to go up for auction
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India
Kia issues recall for more than one lakh cars in this country. Here's why
Kia issues recall for more than one lakh cars in this country. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city