US-based ElectronEV to enter electric vehicle segment in India

ElectronEV has plans to bring in electric commercial vehicles such as delivery vans, trucks and buses in India.

US-based ElectronEV announced on Monday that it will enter the electric vehicle space in the Indian market. The EV company has planned to bring in electric commercial vehicles such as delivery vans, trucks and buses in the country. It also shared that it is looking out to cater to both the B2B and B2C markets with its products and end-to-end mobility solutions.

ElectronEV said in a statement that as the EV segment in India is growing at a fast pace, it is planning to bring in services such as customised EVs, vehicle and fleet management solutions, digital cockpit and IoT solutions along with charging infrastructure. Rakesh Koneru, Founder of ElectronEV stated the company aims to address the demand and requirements of B2B and B2C segments. “We plan to introduce the company's proprietary EV technology through its products and end-to-end mobility solutions for markets like India, South East Asia, Australia, and Europe," added Koneru.

(Also read | Delhi govt to host fourth Electric Vehicle Forum on August 10 )

The EV company also aims to look after areas such as limitations in battery technology, prices of electric vehicles, high capital expenditure, proper charging infrastructure, heavy-duty battery with adaptive chassis, and the time taken to fully charge an EV through a modular and software-driven powertrain. It also added that it will adopt a strategy in relation to manufacturing where it will set up micro-factories in conjunction with a modular technology stack.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Electric two-wheeler sales in India to grow by 78% by 2030: Study )

Many companies such as Switch Mobility and UPS have introduced their commercial electric vehicles to the Indian market. The former recently brought in EiV12 electric bus that promises to offer a range of 300 km on a single charge. Switch Mobility is the electric vehicle division of commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland. It has been reported that this electric bus will come in two variants. On the other hand, UPS unveiled a battery-powered micro-delivery vehicle that promises the user a range of 64 km and a speed up to 25 kmph.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: