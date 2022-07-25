Delhi govt to host fourth Electric Vehicle forum on August 10

The Delhi Electric Vehicle forum was established in December 2020 by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi.

The Delhi government will host the city's fourth Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum on August 10 to celebrate two years of successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy. At the event, the government will also launch the ‘Charging Infrastructure Action Plan for Delhi’. The forum will be hosted at the NDMC Convention Centre in collaboration with RMI India.

The Delhi EV Policy is a platform of the Delhi government, which is dedicated for continuous engagement with a broad set of stakeholders to implement the Delhi EV policy through a series of biannual meetings. It was established in December 2020 by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi.

(Also read | Delhi govt starts sending notices to vehicle owners without valid PUC)

At the event, the DDC Delhi will also release a report encapsulating the journey of two years of the Delhi EV Policy and its successful implementation by all stakeholders. "Kejriwal government to host the 4th Delhi EV Forum on 10 August to celebrate two years of successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy, notified on 7th August 2020," the DDC said in a statement.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Further, to encourage the stakeholders, the city government will also launch 'Switch Delhi EV Awards' to felicitate leaders and role models in the e-mobility space. It will felicitate leaders across 15 categories and encourage those building Delhi as 'India’s EV capital'.

The Delhi EV Forum will see participation of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Vice Chairperson, DDC Delhi, Jasmine Shah, and Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport) Ashish Kundra. “The Delhi government has been continuously incorporating the voices of the e-mobility ecosystem in the EV policy, and we will felicitate the stakeholders in the upcoming forum for their contributions," said Gahlot.

In 2022, EV sales in Delhi have been averaging close to 10 per cent of the total new sales on a monthly basis with a high of 12.5 per cent in March of 2022. This is a significant rise over 2019-20 when EVs accounted for only 1.2 per cent of new vehicle sales in the city.



(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: