Delhi govt starts sending notices to vehicle owners without valid PUC

Officials informed that if one is caught without a valid PUC certificate in Delhi, he or she may have to face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to 10,000 or both.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 18:22 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only.
In an attempt to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital, the state government has started sending notices to vehicle owners without valid Pollution Under Control certificates directing them to get one or face the penalty, said officials. Currently, over 17 lakh vehicles which also include 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars are moving around valid PUC. 

According to a PTI report, an official said that SMSes have been sent to nearly 14 lakh vehicle owners directing them to get a valid PUC which if not done on time will have to face heavy fines. “The pollution season is approaching within two-three months and we have to ensure that we reduce vehicular pollution to some extent. Warning people to get a valid PUC is a step in that direction," added the official. The official also shared there is also a legal provision for exempting those vehicles that currently not moving around. 

(Also read | Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution

Officials informed that if one is caught without a valid PUC certificate, he or she may have to face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to 10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicle Act. As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including those conforming to BS-I/ BS-II/ BS-III/BS-IV along with those plying on CNG/LPG) needs a valid PUC certificate after the expiry of one year from the date of the first registration. The report stated the validity of BS-IV four-wheelers is one year whereas the validity of other vehicles is three months. 

(Also read | Diesel autos to be phased out in Delhi NCR by 2026, says air pollution policy )

Officials informed that last year, due to stringent implementation of PUC norms by the Transport department, more than 60 lakh certificates were issued. The vehicles in Delhi are periodically tested to check their emission standards for various pollutants. Following this check, these vehicles are given PUC certificates.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 18:22 PM IST
TAGS: Air pollution Delhi
