HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Upcoming Electric Cars Under 20 Lakh In India In Fy23

Upcoming electric cars under 20 lakh in India in FY23

Tata and Mahindra are likely to bring multiple electric cars in FY23 priced under 20 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 07:54 AM
Mahindra e-KUV100 is one of the most awaited electric cars.
Mahindra e-KUV100 is one of the most awaited electric cars.
Mahindra e-KUV100 is one of the most awaited electric cars.
Mahindra e-KUV100 is one of the most awaited electric cars.

The Indian electric car market has witnessed significant growth in the last couple of years. In 2021, a total of 329,190 electric vehicles were sold in India, representing a 168 per cent growth over 2020's sales of 122,607 EVs. While this growth was majorly driven by electric two and three-wheelers, electric cars too witnessed significant growth, led by Tata Motors' Nexon EV. In 2022 as well, the trend is likely to continue.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mahindra Exuv300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Exuv300
₹ 14 to 16 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?)

The number of electric cars in the Indian market is still a few. Tata Motors sells its Nexon EV and Tigor EV, while Hyundai and MG Motor have their respective electric cars Kona EV and ZS EV. Apart from that BYD too has launched its own electric MPV in India. Among the luxury car brands, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Porsche have launched their respective electric cars.

While the majority of electric cars available in the Indian market are priced well above 20 lakh, only Tata Motors sells its Nexon EV and Tigor EV with a sub- 20 lakh pricing. However, the automaker seems to be facing steep competition from some of its rival brands that would launch sub- 20 lakh electric cars in India soon.

Here are a couple of upcoming electric cars that would be priced well below 20 lakh.

Mahindra e-KUV

Mahindra e-KUV was showcased in a concept form for the KUV100 micro SUV. The EV was scheduled to launch in the Indian market before but got delayed. However, now the auto company aims to launch it and expect e-KUV to hit the showrooms sometime later this year. Upon launch, it could be priced around 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which would make it the most affordable electric car in India.

Tata Altroz would be launched with the Ziptron technology.
Tata Altroz would be launched with the Ziptron technology.
Tata Altroz would be launched with the Ziptron technology.
Tata Altroz would be launched with the Ziptron technology.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz is likely to be the third electric car from the homegrown automaker. Tata Altroz EV has been already showcased by the automaker and it received pretty good attention. The Altroz EV would be priced between Tiro EV and Nexon VE, well below 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to hit showrooms sometime during the upcoming festive season.

Mahindra e-XUV300

Mahinda XUV300 is one of the bestselling vehicles from the carmaker. The homegrown SUV special auto company is planning to launch an electric variant of the SUV, which would compete with rivals like Tata Nexon EV. It could be launched in late FY23.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 07:54 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Altroz EV Tata Motors Altroz EV e-KUV Mahindra Mahindra KUV100 Mahindra XUV300 e-XUV300 electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Tesla to pause Giga Shanghai production amid Covid curbs: Report
Tesla to pause Giga Shanghai production amid Covid curbs: Report
Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth time in 7 days today. Check rates
Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth time in 7 days today. Check rates
Mercedes-Benz India plant in Chakan halts production. Blames it on a leopard
Mercedes-Benz India plant in Chakan halts production. Blames it on a leopard
Tesla CEO Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build new social media platform
Tesla CEO Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build new social media platform
Video of Mahindra XUV700 crashing into bus goes viral, Anand Mahindra reacts
Video of Mahindra XUV700 crashing into bus goes viral, Anand Mahindra reacts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city