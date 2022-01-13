Home > Auto > Electric Vehicles > Food on electric ride: TVS iQube scooters to power Swiggy's food delivery fleet
TVS Motor Company on Thursday has announced that it has joined hands with food delivery aggregator Swiggy for commercial mobility electrification. TVS claims that under this partnership, the company will test its electric vehicles that will be used by Swiggy for food delivery.

The homegrown two-wheeler manor has said in a release that under its strategic partnership with Swiggy, the latter will use TVS electric vehicles for food delivery and other on-demand deliveries.

The auto company claims that TVS is exploring sustainable and comprehensive solutions for Swiggy's delivery partners. This would include customised packages like a need-specific product, flexible financing options and, connected services.

Speaking about the association, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said that the company's collaboration with Swiggy is a key step towards strengthening the electrification of mobility in food delivery and last-mile delivery services, furthering the easy adoption of EVs amongst customers.

"This also marks our foray into showcasing our commitment in the electric commercial mobility segment. We look forward to our alliance with Swiggy, who are the leaders in the Indian food and on-demand delivery market and are leading the way in creating a wide and sustainable e-mobility ecosystem in the country," Saxena further added.

TVS is among the legacy two-wheeler brands that have entered the electric vehicle segment. The automaker sells TVS iQube electric scooter that competes with rivals such as Bajaj Chetak Electric, Ather 450X, Hero Optima HX, Okinawa iPraise+ and Ola Electric S1.

The TVS iQube electric scooter gets a stylish design and it comes with a host of features. The scooter is capable of running a 75 km range on a single charge. It gets power from a 2.25 kWh battery pack that is paired with an electric motor enabling the iQube to run at a top speed of 78 kmph.

  • First Published Date : 13 Jan 2022, 01:04 PM IST

