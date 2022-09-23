Toyota bZ4X electric sedan gears up to take on the might of Tesla Model 3

Toyota is expected to bring a new model for its bZ electric vehicle series in the Chinese market soon which will rival against the likes of Tesla Model 3.

Toyota may have been rather slow in giving wings to its electric vehicle (EV) dreams but the Japanese auto giant is now gearing up to hit and hit big.Earlier this year, Toyota launched its first all-electric compact SUV bZ4X which is based on the company's E-TNGA platform. Last year, Toyota also announced that it will drive in 15 battery electric vehicles by 2025 among which seven will be part of its bZ series. And now, the automaker is all ready to bring in its next bZ model, an electric sedan which is guessed to be called Toyota bZ3.

Reports say that the Toyota bZ3 electric sedan still in concept form is expected to be introduced in the Chinese market soon where it will compete against one of the most popular electric sedans, the Tesla Model 3. Toyota intends to launch this electric sedan in Europe somewhere in 2024.

(Also read | Toyota to unveil India's first flex-fuel powered car on Sept 28, says Gadkari )

It is being suggested that the Toyota bZ3 electric sedan will come in two variants each with a powertrain capable of generating 175 hp and 234 hp. It is also being guessed that this new electric vehicle may weigh within the range of 1710 to 1840 kg and may offer the highest speed of 159 kmph.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Toyota which is in collaboration with Chinese EV maker BYD, the bZ3 electric sedan may get the latter's blade lithium iron phosphate battery technology. This battery technology reportedly has a high energy density which makes it safer compared to its counterparts.

(Also read | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices revealed for top-spec variants )

Though Toyota itself has not shared any technical or mechanical specifications of its upcoming bZ electric sedan, the company has earlier stated that its bZ series EVs take on a ‘human-centred’ approach and these electric vehicles will be developed with an aim to cater to regions such as China, the US and Europe where the demand of EVs is significantly high.

First Published Date: