Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices revealed for top-spec variants

Toyota has revealed prices of four variants. The Urban Cruiser will go against Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and other mid-size SUVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2022, 16:23 PM
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in E, S, G and V trims. Strong hybrid technology will be available on the top three trims.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor brings in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with Toyota's self-charging hybrid electric technology.
At the front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a wide trapezoidal lower grille and a flowing crystal upper grille. It also has LED projector headlights and twin LED DRLs that also perform as turn indicators.   
The rear-end of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a sportier look. It features split LED tail light units, chrome garnish on the trunk and high-placed brake light. 
The Toyota Urban Cruiser sits over 17-inch alloy wheels.
The length of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 4365 mm while the width is 1795 mm. The might of the mid-size SUV is 1645 mm and its wheelbase stands at 2600 mm.
The interior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers nine-inch infotainment screen which displays AV and navigation information, vehicle stats and battery-engine energy flow among others. 
The Toyota Cruiser Hyryder also features a sunroof along with wireless charging, ventilated seats, head-up display, drive mode switch and paddle shift.
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in E, S, G and V trims. Strong hybrid technology will be available on the top three trims.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed the prices of the top four variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. As of now, the prices of Urban Cruiser Hyryder start at 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are for the strong hybrid variants and top-spec mild-hybrid variants. The SUV was revealed back in early July and the rest of the prices will be revealed in a phased manner. Below is the variant-wise price list.

VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
V eDrive 2WD HYBRID 18,99,000
G eDrive 2WD HYBRID 17,49,000
S eDrive 2WD HYBRID 15,11,000
V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE 17,09,000

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variants

Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in four variants. There are E, S, G and V. The mild-hybrid engine will be offered in all four variants whereas the strong hybrid engine will be offered only with the S, G and V variants. The S, G and V variants of the mild hybrid engine will also be offered with an automatic transmission.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine and gearbox

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is being offered in two petrol engine options. The mild-hybrid engine is the same one that is doing duty on Maruti Suzuki vehicles. It is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 103 hp of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Toyota calls this engine ‘Neo Drive’. Moreover, Toyota is also offering an all-wheel drive system with this engine but only with the manual gearbox.

Then there is the strong hybrid engine made by Toyota. It is a 1.5-litre unit, three-cylinder engine that runs the Atkinson cycle. It produces 92 hp and 122 Nm. There is an additional electric motor that produces 79 hp and 141 Nm. Combined the power output is rated at 114 hp. Toyota is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 27.97 kmpl.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Rivals

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be going against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Because of the pricing, the SUV also has to compete against MG Hector, Kia Carens, Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV700.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2022, 15:47 PM IST
