This solar EV will be the world's most aerodynamic production car

The Lightyear 0 EV underwent testing in the FKFS wind tunnels in Stuttgart, Germany, as per the WLTP testing procedure while ascertaining the new drag coefficient.

When it comes to electric vehicles, a low drag coefficient amps up the vehicle's efficiency as it helps it to go further by using lesser electricity. The EV company Lightyear which unveiled its solar electric vehicle Lightyear 0 a few months ago promises to provide the lowest drag coefficient for its first solar electric vehicle. The Lightyear 0 with a drag coefficient of 0.175 Cd will become the world's most aerodynamic production car.

In earlier reports, Lightyear had shared that its solar electric vehicle had a drag coefficient of 0.19 Cd, however, the EV company seems to have brought it further down. The Lightyear 0 EV underwent testing in the FKFS wind tunnels in Stuttgart, Germany, as per the WLTP testing procedure while ascertaining the new drag. Lightyear’s Chief Technology Officer, Arjo van der Ham reportedly said, “We are extremely proud of this incredible achievement. We had to start from a blank sheet of paper when we started developing our technology and – with a lot of dedication and hard work – we continue to push the boundaries with every milestone like this."

(Also read | Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here )

The Lightyear 0 with a drag coefficient of 0.175 Cd will become the world's most aerodynamic production car.

The Lightyear 0 solar EV comes with a glossy body that adds to its efficiency pushing it to touch a range of 1,000 km on a single charge of its 60 kWh battery as claimed by the company. The vehicle's hood and entire top are covered in solar panels that extend the EV's range by around 70 km in ideal sunny conditions. The EV company claims that owners can expect to get around 6,000 to 11,000 km of free solar range from the Lightyear 0 EV around the year.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also see | In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle)

Lightyear is a Netherlands-based EV startup that specialises in solar electric vehicles (SEVs). The company stated in past that it is planning to manufacture 946 units of the Lightyear 0 EVs.

First Published Date: