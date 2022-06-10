In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle
Only 946 units of Lightyear 0 solar EV will be manufactured.
The world's first production-ready solar car called Lightyear 0 has been unveiled. It was previously called Lightyear One and was under development for six years.
The Lightyear 0 is covered with double-curve solar arrays spreading across five square metres. With the help of these, the electric car promises to provide an additional 70 km range per day and up to 11,000 km per year. Apart from this, the Lightyear 0 features a 60kWh battery pack that will give the user a range of 625 km, says the company. When combined with solar power the total range reaches up to 695 km.
Along with the battery pack, Lightyear 0 also comes with four electric motor that powers the electric vehicle. Lightyear 0 can generate a power output of 174 hp with a maximum torque of 1,269 lb-ft. It can also touch speed of 100 kmph in 10 seconds. It comes with a maximum speed of 160 kmph.
The maker of this solar electric vehicle is a Netherland-based EV startup that has also patented Lightyear 0's solar panel technology.
First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 05:08 PM IST
TAGS: Lightyear Lightyear 0 Lightyear 0 solar EV Solar EV Electric vehicles EV EVs Electric mobility
