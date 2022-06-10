In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle

2/4

The Lightyear 0 is covered with double-curve solar arrays spreading across five square metres. With the help of these, the electric car promises to provide an additional 70 km range per day and up to 11,000 km per year. Apart from this, the Lightyear 0 features a 60kWh battery pack that will give the user a range of 625 km, says the company. When combined with solar power the total range reaches up to 695 km.