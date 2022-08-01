This company is buying 200 Tesla cars every week, ordering 23,000 more EV

Electric vehicle subscription service provider Autonomy is claimed to be buying 200 Tesla cars every week. It has informed that the company has included Tesla Model Y in its fleet of EVs. Also, the company further said that it is about to expand the electric vehicle fleet with an order of 23,000 EVs that will include cars from Rivian, Lucid, and Ford among others. The company claims to have a large fleet of Tesla Model 3 compact sedans already in its fleet and plans to have 10,000 more by the end of the year.

The company currently has more than 1,000 Tesla cars in its fleet. The majority of them are Model 3 and a few Model Y as well. A report by Electrek claims that the plan to expand the Tesla fleet is not going as fast as expected. Hence, it is also focusing on electric vehicles made by other companies. For this Autonomy is also buying electric vehicles from established OEMs. For example, from General Motors, it is buying Cadillac Lyriq, Chevy Silverado EV, Equinox EV, and Blazer EV. The Blazer Ev it is buying in thousands of units.

Ford too is on the list. The US auto major's two electric vehicles Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are on the card.

