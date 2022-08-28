Tesla's Giga Berlin aims for 2,000 Model Y production every week

After reaching the 1,000 units per week milestone, Tesla is now aiming to achieve the 2,000 units per week milestone for the Model Y crossover in Germany. A report claims the milestone is expected to be reached sometime in September 2022. Also, the US EV major has plans to touch the 3,000 units per week milestone later this year at its Giga Berlin factory, reports TeslaMag. This news comes just a few days after Tesla achieved the 1,000 units per week milestone for the Model Y crossover at its Giga Texas production facility.

(Also Read: Tesla Giga Texas achieves a new milestone, produces 1,000 Model Y in a week)

The auto company is pushing hard to ramp up its overall production volume across all the plants. Tesla Model Y is currently the bestselling car from the brand, followed by Model 3. An estimate shows that every hour around 11 units of the EV is sold around the globe. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been counting on this model. He even said that it would eventually be the bestselling vehicle across the globe. Clearly, Tesla Model Y is already making notable strides.

Tesla's two factories in the US make Model Y for the local market, while the China factory produces the EV for local and global markets. With the Giga Berlin, Tesla is catering to the European market. With high demand for electric vehicles and European countries focusing on electric vehicles, Tesla's priority for European consumption is paramount.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

With the increasing pace of production at the Giga Berlin, Tesla seems to be thriving for 5,000 units of Model T SUVs every week by the end of 2022. Tesla executive Drew Baglino noted during the company's Q2 2022 earning conference call that Giga Berlin could reach a run rate of as many as 5,000 Model Y SUVs per week by the end of 2022.

First Published Date: