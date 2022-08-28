HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla's Giga Berlin Aims For 2,000 Model Y Production Every Week

Tesla's Giga Berlin aims for 2,000 Model Y production every week

Tesla is eventually targeting to reach 3,000 units of Model Y production every week later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 09:21 AM
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world, with more than 11 units selling every hour.
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world, with more than 11 units selling every hour.
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world, with more than 11 units selling every hour.
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world, with more than 11 units selling every hour.

After reaching the 1,000 units per week milestone, Tesla is now aiming to achieve the 2,000 units per week milestone for the Model Y crossover in Germany. A report claims the milestone is expected to be reached sometime in September 2022. Also, the US EV major has plans to touch the 3,000 units per week milestone later this year at its Giga Berlin factory, reports TeslaMag. This news comes just a few days after Tesla achieved the 1,000 units per week milestone for the Model Y crossover at its Giga Texas production facility.

(Also Read: Tesla Giga Texas achieves a new milestone, produces 1,000 Model Y in a week)

The auto company is pushing hard to ramp up its overall production volume across all the plants. Tesla Model Y is currently the bestselling car from the brand, followed by Model 3. An estimate shows that every hour around 11 units of the EV is sold around the globe. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been counting on this model. He even said that it would eventually be the bestselling vehicle across the globe. Clearly, Tesla Model Y is already making notable strides.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tesla's two factories in the US make Model Y for the local market, while the China factory produces the EV for local and global markets. With the Giga Berlin, Tesla is catering to the European market. With high demand for electric vehicles and European countries focusing on electric vehicles, Tesla's priority for European consumption is paramount.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

With the increasing pace of production at the Giga Berlin, Tesla seems to be thriving for 5,000 units of Model T SUVs every week by the end of 2022. Tesla executive Drew Baglino noted during the company's Q2 2022 earning conference call that Giga Berlin could reach a run rate of as many as 5,000 Model Y SUVs per week by the end of 2022.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 09:19 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Indo-Japan production collab can be best in the world: Maruti Suzuki Chairman
Indo-Japan production collab can be best in the world: Maruti Suzuki Chairman
80% of Delhi's total bus fleet to become electric by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal
80% of Delhi's total bus fleet to become electric by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Battery Swap Policy for electric vehicles: Key things to know
Battery Swap Policy for electric vehicles: Key things to know
Maruti open to partnerships to secure automotive supply chain
Maruti open to partnerships to secure automotive supply chain
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city