Tesla to recall 127,785 Model 3s in China over faulty semiconductor components

US electric car major Tesla will recall a total of 127,785 units of its Model 3 compact sedans in China, revealed the country's market regulator. Tesla will recall a select number of Model 3 compact sedans over potential faults in semiconductor components that might result in collisions, said the Chinese market regulator in a statement. These affected Tesla Model 3 cars due under the recall were manufactured between January 2019 and January this year.

The State Administration of Market Regulation of China has said that this fault occurs when the car is driving, and it causes the vehicle to lose its driving motion. Losing motion on an open road may result in a catastrophe. "In extreme cases, this could increase the risk of vehicle collision," the statement further added. Earlier, in December 2021, Tesla recalled almost 200,000 vehicles from China over a trunk defect that increased the risk of collisions.

The Chinese market regulator also said that a total of 34,207 units of Tesla Model 3 sedans were imported to China and 93,578 units were made in the country. Tesla Model 3 is the second bestselling car in the Chinese market followed by the Model Y crossover, which is one of the key markets for the US electric car brand.

Tesla currently manufactures both its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in China at its Giga Shanghai plant, which is the automaker's first Gigafactory out of the US. The plant not only sells made-in-China electric cars in the country but exports them to several other overseas markets as well.

The recall comes as the latest hitch for the automaker that is hugely popular in China, but has also faced complaints from customers there and has been hit by the fresh Covid-19 lockdowns as well. Tesla's Giga Shanghai plant has been shut for at least 12 days due to a lockdown.

