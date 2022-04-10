HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles These Battery Technologies Could Power Future Electric Mobility

These battery technologies could power future electric mobility

Solid-state battery, sodium-ion batteries could change the face of EV battery industry.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 01:45 PM
Battery technology for electric vehicles has been changing constantly.
Battery technology for electric vehicles has been changing constantly.
Battery technology for electric vehicles has been changing constantly.
Battery technology for electric vehicles has been changing constantly.

The electric powertrain is the latest technology disrupting the auto industry. While thee are several battery technologies, the lithium-ion one is the dominant battery technology. However, lithium-ion has some shortfalls as well. Battery technology is being developed constantly in order to find alternative cell chemistry, which will make sure the batteries are cheaper and more energy-efficient compared to the current ones.

(Also Read: Electric vehicle retail sales in India witness three-fold jump in FY22: FADA)

Here are three upcoming battery cell chemistry that could power future electric vehicles.

Lithium-sulphur battery

Lithium-sulphur batteries could be the alternative to Lithium-ion batteries. In Li-ion batteries, the lithium ions are stored in active materials acting as stable host structures during charge and discharge. Li-S batteries come minus any host structures. While discharging, the lithium anode is consumed and sulfur is transformed into a variety of chemical compounds. The reverse process takes place during charging. Li-S battery comes with a higher energy density.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Solid-state battery

Solid-state batteries could bring a paradigm shift in battery technology. In current li-ion batteries, ions move from one electrode to another across the liquid electrolyte. In solid-state batteries, the liquid electrolyte is replaced by a solid compound allowing lithium ions to migrate within it. This technology is safer at cell and battery levels. Despite heating, solid electrolytes are non-flammable, unlike their liquid counterparts. These batteries are denser and lighter with a better shelf-life.

Sodium-ion battery

Sodium-ion battery uses sodium ions (Na+) as charge carriers instead of lithium ions. The working principle and cell construction of sodium-ion batteries are identical to the lithium-ion battery types. The sodium-ion batteries are safer than lithium-ion batteries in terms of thermal efficiency. Compared to lithium-ion batteries, sodium-ion batteries are slightly costly and subtly lower energy density, but they come with similar power delivery characteristics.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 01:45 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric car electric motorcycle electric scooter EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Chip crisis to last beyond 2022. Here's what Volkswagen's CFO says about it
Chip crisis to last beyond 2022. Here's what Volkswagen's CFO says about it
These battery technologies could power future electric mobility
These battery technologies could power future electric mobility
Watch: Speeding BMW car jumps divider, hits woman riding scooty in Karnataka
Watch: Speeding BMW car jumps divider, hits woman riding scooty in Karnataka
BMW and McLaren may jointly develop electric sportscar platform: Report
BMW and McLaren may jointly develop electric sportscar platform: Report
Electric vehicle retail sales in India witness three-fold jump in FY22: FADA
Electric vehicle retail sales in India witness three-fold jump in FY22: FADA

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city