Electric vehicle retail sales in India witness three-fold jump in FY22: FADA

Electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 17,802 units during the last fiscal whereas that of electric two-wheelers stood at 2,31,338 units. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 12:47 PM
FILE PHOTO: An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
Retail sales of electric vehicles in the country has witnessed over three-fold jump in the last fiscal with two-wheelers leading the segment, as per data compiled by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Total electric vehicle (EV) retails stood at 4,29,217 units in 2021-22, a three-fold rise from 1,34,821 units in the financial year 2020-21.

In the 2019-20 fiscal, total EV sales had stood at 1,68,300 units. The automobile dealers' body FADA also noted that electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 17,802 during the last fiscal, up over three-fold from 4,984 units in FY21. The segment was led by Tata Motors with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37 per cent in the vertical. 

(Also read | Auto industry anticipated to reach pre-pandemic highs by FY2024, says FADA)

MG Motor India grabbed the second place with sales of 2,045 units last fiscal with a market share of 11.49 per cent. It had retailed 1,115 units in the 2020-21 fiscal. Third and fourth places were grabbed by Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India respectively with dispatches of 156 and 128 units respectively, both settling for a market share of less than 1 per cent.

Retail sales of electric two-wheelers last fiscal stood at 2,31,338 units, a jump of over five-fold from 41,046 units in 2020-21. Hero Electric led the segment with sales of 65,303 units, grabbing 28.23 per cent share in the domestic market. It was followed by Okinawa Autotech which retailed 46,447 units last fiscal.

 Ampere Vehicles took the third place with sales of 24,648 units while Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy stood at fourth position with registration of 19,971 units in 2021-22. Ola Electric with sales of 14,371 units stood at sixth position, while TVS Motor Company with registrations of 9,458 units took the seventh position last financial year.

Total electric three-wheeler sales last fiscal stood at 1,77,874 units, registering an increase of two-fold over 88,391 units in the previous fiscal. Similarly, sales of electric commercial vehicle rose to 2,203 units last financial year as compared with 400 units in FY21.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric two-wheelers electric car
