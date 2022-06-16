HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Starts Laying Off Employees: Report

Tesla starts laying off employees: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that the auto company would lay off 10 per cent of the automaker's workforce.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 08:32 PM
Tesla had almost 100,000 workers last year.
Tesla had almost 100,000 workers last year.
Tesla had almost 100,000 workers last year.
Tesla had almost 100,000 workers last year.

Tesla has started laying off its 10 per cent employees, as the automaker's CEO Elon Musk indicated a few days ago, claims a report published by Business Insider. The report cited former Tesla employees' posts confirming the news. Several former Tesla employees took to the professional networking platform to announce that they had been laid off by the automaker.

(Also Read: Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV)

At least 11 LinkedIn posts have been found by former Tesla employees who said that they had been laid off as part of the job cut drive. With Tesla planning to reduce its workforce by 10 per cent expect more such posts to pour in. The automaker reportedly had around 100,000 workers a few months back.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Earlier this month Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly sent a mail to the employees of the company announcing the auto maker's plans to cut 10 per cent of its salaried workforce. This created quite a ripple in the automotive world. Musk reportedly wrote in the email that the streamlining of the workforce was due to the fact that he had a super bad feeling about the economy. Right after the email was leaked and made headlines, Musk said Tesla's total headcount would increase and that salaried staff would be fairly flat. This came as a confusing announcement from the Tesla chief.

However, it was Musk's way of saying that hourly workers like people who make cars and batteries have nothing to worry about. The cut is only concerning salaried workers.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 08:32 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car Elon Musk electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
Images of the BMW 3 Series sedan that has been nearly ripped off all its essential components.
Parked BMW 3 Series stripped off key components worth 17 lakh overnight
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Porsche to pay $80 mln to resolve fuel economy claims on US vehicles
Porsche to pay $80 mln to resolve fuel economy claims on US vehicles
Tesla starts laying off employees: Report
Tesla starts laying off employees: Report
Mercedes-Benz CLE to replace C-Class, E-Class coupe and convertible: Report
Mercedes-Benz CLE to replace C-Class, E-Class coupe and convertible: Report
Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition teased ahead of official launch
Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition teased ahead of official launch
Purosangue, first-ever Ferrari SUV, confirmed for September debut
Purosangue, first-ever Ferrari SUV, confirmed for September debut

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city