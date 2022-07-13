HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Giga Berlin Rolling Out Only Black And White Model Y Evs: Report

Tesla Giga Berlin rolling out only black and white Model Y EVs: Report

Tesla Model Y is the automaker's second bestselling car across the world, after Model 3.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 12:37 PM
A Tesla Model Y at the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin. (AFP)
A Tesla Model Y at the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin. (AFP)
A Tesla Model Y at the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin. (AFP)
A Tesla Model Y at the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk back in 2020 promised that the Giga Berlin plant of the EV maker will have the world's most advanced paint shop. However, it seems Musk was not telling the truth, as Tesla's Giga Berlin factory is only rolling out black and white Model Y electric crossovers. The automaker is offering these two colour options to the Model Y EV buyers in Europe, reports German publication Automobilwoche.

(Also Read: Job cuts at Tesla after CEO Elon Musk's warning)

The report also claims that the customers who order the Tesla Model Y in Solid Black or Pearl White Multi Coat paint theme options can expect to have their vehicle delivered in October this year. However, customers who prefer other colour options like Red, Blue or Silver will have to wait until March next year. Also, in their cases, Tesla will deliver the Model Ys made in China at the Shanghai Gigafactory.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 - 1.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

This move of Tesla comes as a surprise as the automaker was supposed to roll out different exterior colour options for the made-in-Germany cars, as indicated by Elon Musk two years ago. He promised the Giga Berlin's paint shop would be the world's most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colours that subtly change with curvature.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report further hints that there have been problems at the paint shop since the factory started production in March this year. However, no details have been revealed by Tesla so far. Meanwhile, Tesla's German factory will take a planned break of 12 days starting this week, in order to optimize the manufacturing process. The main objective of this overhauling measure is to ensure car bodies only spend 45 seconds at each manufacturing station, instead of the current 90 seconds. This will help the automaker to boost the speed of production at the factory and move to a three-shift operation. This strategy will cover the paint shop operations as well.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover
In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover in India with ADAS, digital cluster
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover in India with ADAS, digital cluster
Triumph TE-1 details revealed, promises 160km range and 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds
Triumph TE-1 details revealed, promises 160km range and 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds
Tesla Giga Berlin rolling out only black and white Model Y EVs: Report
Tesla Giga Berlin rolling out only black and white Model Y EVs: Report
Nissan Magnite RED edition launched in India at ₹7.86 lakh
Nissan Magnite RED edition launched in India at 7.86 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city