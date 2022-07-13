HT Auto
Home Auto News Job Cuts At Tesla After Ceo Elon Musk's Warning

Job cuts at Tesla after CEO Elon Musk's warning

Tesla has announced that it will layoff 229 employees working at the EV maker's office in San Mateo, California weeks after CEO Elon Musk hinted at job cuts.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 09:52 AM
Tesla has announced that it will layoff 229 employees working at the EV maker's office in San Mateo, California weeks after CEO Elon Musk hinted at job cuts. (REUTERS)
Tesla has announced that it will layoff 229 employees working at the EV maker's office in San Mateo, California weeks after CEO Elon Musk hinted at job cuts. (REUTERS)
Tesla has announced that it will layoff 229 employees working at the EV maker's office in San Mateo, California weeks after CEO Elon Musk hinted at job cuts. (REUTERS)
Tesla has announced that it will layoff 229 employees working at the EV maker's office in San Mateo, California weeks after CEO Elon Musk hinted at job cuts.

Tesla has announced job cuts at one of its offices in the United States late on Tuesday. The world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer has confirmed that it will layoff more than 200 people in its first such decision. Job cuts at Tesla comes weeks after its CEO Elon Musk had said that the EV maker may have to layoff about 10 percent of its workforce globally. Tesla's decision comes after another US-based EV maker Rivian Automotive announced similar move just days ago.

The job cuts at Tesla will impact one of its offices located in San Mateo in California. Tesla has decided to permanently shut down the office employing 229 workers who were involved in developing the EV manufacturer's Autopilot driver-assistant system. Tesla has been put under scanner several times by US authorities over its car crashes, which are believed to be due to faulty Autopilot system. However, there is no confirmation if that is the reason behind the job cuts at Tesla.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

In June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said that he intends to cut around 10 percent of its workforce globally. Musk had said that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy. A leaked email from Musk to his managers was shared by Reuters which quotes Tesla CEO saying the company has become overstaffed in many areas. However, Musk had later backtracked on his statement on job cuts at Tesla, saying that the number of workers will increase over the next 12 months. Musk had also clarified that the number of salaried individuals will remain fairly flat.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Currently, Tesla employs around 99,290 workers around the globe. Apart from having two EV manufacturing facilities in the United States, Tesla also has an EV gigafactory in Shanghai, China and most recently in Berlin, Germany. A previous report stated that Tesla is also planning to build another gigafactory in Asia and is currently in talks with the Indonesian government.

Tesla is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world. Last year, Tesla produced a record 9,30,422 electric vehicles despite facing ongoing supply chain issues and the semiconductor shortage. It also delivered about 9,36,222 units of electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spotted fully undisguised
New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spotted fully undisguised
Job cuts at Tesla after CEO Elon Musk's warning
Job cuts at Tesla after CEO Elon Musk's warning
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: More details emerge in new teaser
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: More details emerge in new teaser
Audi A8 L launched in India at ₹1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury
Audi A8 L launched in India at 1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury
In pics: 2022 Honda CR-V comes bigger and better, offers more comfort
In pics: 2022 Honda CR-V comes bigger and better, offers more comfort

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city