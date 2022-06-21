HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Electric Cars Banned For Two Months From Leadership Summit Site In China

Tesla electric cars banned for two months from leadership summit site in China

Tesla cars come with various cameras installed on its exterior surface that are capable of recording things going on in the surroundings.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 08:00 AM
File photo of a Tesla electric vehicle being charged
File photo of a Tesla electric vehicle being charged
File photo of a Tesla electric vehicle being charged
File photo of a Tesla electric vehicle being charged

US EV giant Tesla's electric vehicles have been barred from entering the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe - the site reserved for a secretive annual summer party leadership conclave. The prohibition will come into effect on July 1 and stay for at least two months, a local traffic police official told Reuters. The reason for the move has not been disclosed but it is likely something to do with ‘’national affairs'.

The decision by the Beidaihe authorities comes just weeks after Tesla cars were also banned from driving on to some roads in the central city of Chengdu in early June. This move had coincided with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the city.

(Also read | Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory producing 1,000 Model Y EVs per week)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The upcoming summer conclave at Beidaihe beach resort east of Beijing will host China's senior leaders where they will discuss personnel moves and policy ideas in private meetings. The prohibition of Tesla cars from the area was not officially announced by authorities but came to light after videos were posted on social media of Tesla EVs being diverted away from certain areas by the police.

Tesla cars being barred from Chinese government or military sites is not something new. Last year, the Chinese military prohibited Tesla cars from entering its complexes. They cited security concerns due to the cameras installed on the Tesla vehicles which were capable of recording private and confidential talks related to national affairs.

At that time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said that the company's vehicles did not spy in China or anywhere else, and that if it did so, it would be shut by now. Few months later, Tesla also announced that all the data that is generated by cars it sells in China would be stored in the country.

Tesla's vehicles come with many external cameras installed on its exterior, assisting drivers with parking, changing lanes and other such features. However, they are also capable to recording what is going on in their surroundings.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 07:58 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

TVS Apache-like vertical instrument console confirmed for BMW G 310 RR
TVS Apache-like vertical instrument console confirmed for BMW G 310 RR
After rolling out MoveOS 2 OTA update, Ola Electric starts working on MoveOS 3
After rolling out MoveOS 2 OTA update, Ola Electric starts working on MoveOS 3
Modified Lamborghini Urus support vehicle spotted with off-road upgrades
Modified Lamborghini Urus support vehicle spotted with off-road upgrades
Tesla electric cars banned for two months from leadership summit site in China
Tesla electric cars banned for two months from leadership summit site in China
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city