Tesla Cybertruck dimensions and other details out. Know here

Tesla Cybertruck is not only one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world but one of the most ambitious projects from the US electric vehicle manufacturer. Since its unveiling for the first time in November 2019, several prototypes of the electric pickup truck have been spotted in the wild, but the production of the EV is yet to commence. However, the EV is slated to enter production later this year, and more details about the Cybertruck have come to the fore.

The latest information about the Tesla Cybertruck reveals the EV's dimensions and interior details. Tesla shareholder Matthew Donegan-Ryan was among the 50 lucky retail stockholders of the company who were invited to attend Tesla Investor Day 2023 in Austin, Texas. He learnt a lot about Cybertruck and shared that information on Twitter. He claims the production-spec Tesla Cybertruck is around five per cent smaller than the original prototype.

Also Read : When will Ola Electric bring its electric car in India?

Matthew also said the Cybertruck is about the same size as Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew. Dimensionally, the pre-production beta prototype of Cybertruck claims to come about 1.5 inches shorter and 2.5 inches narrower than the original prototype. Also, it comes with a six-inch longer loading deck owing to the shorter hood. The cargo deck claims to come as watertight and has drain plugs. The Tesla shareholder claims the Cybertruck's production-spec model measures 231 inches in length and 84 inches in width and has a wheelbase of 145 inches. Also, it runs on 35 inches wheels.

THE ULTIMATE @Tesla CyberTruck TERA THREAD :



I learned a ton of previously unknown info on the #CyberTruck during the executive Meet & Greet before and after #investorDay.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/goy4ZtaoYw — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) March 10, 2023

Similar Products Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model S Electric | Automatic ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 Electric | Automatic ₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Mercedes-benz Eqe ₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Mercedes-benz V-class 1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl ₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes-benz Eqb Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic ₹74.5 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Revealing further details bout the electric pickup truck, Matthew said the Cybertruck would be available in two different variants. There will be a dual-motor variant and a performance variant as well, with a triple-motor setup, just like the Tesla Model S Plaid. However, he said nothing about the quad motor powertrain equipped Cybertruck, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced.

Also, Matthew noted that all the Tesla Cybertruck variants would come with five seats. In a tweet, he wrote that the beta prototype was five per cent smaller than the original, so Tesla removed the front-row centre seat. He also stated that the automaker would build all the accessories dedicated to the Cybertruck.

First Published Date: