When will Ola Electric bring its electric car in India?

Ola Electric has already teased its first electric car
Though it has offered only a few glimpses, the question that remains is when will the company launch this EV?
According to latest reports, Ola Electric is aiming to drive in the electric car in the second half of 2024
The EV maker shares that the electric four-wheeler will share some technologies deployed in the brand's electric scooter
By bringing this EV, the company wants to compete with Tesla, Hyundai and Tata Motors
Currently, the EV maker is focusing on upgrading the design elements of the electric car
Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal says the team is aiming to keep the price in an affordable range
No technical or mechanical aspect of the electric car has been shared yet
The company will manufacture the electric car in its upcoming EV hub in Tamil Nadu