Tata Tiago EV's exterior design teased ahead of launch

The Tiago EV will be the third electric vehicle under Tata's portfolio. It is expected to be the most affordable EV.

Tata Motors will be unveiling the Tiago EV on Wednesday, September 28th. It will be the third electric vehicle by Tata in the Indian market. They already have the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV which are doing well. The Tiago EV is expected to be the most affordable EV in the Indian market. The hatchback is already sold with petrol as well as a CNG powertrain.

The manufacturer has now revealed a partial look of the Tiago EV in the new teaser. The image is still blurred but it seems like Tata Motors will be offering a Signature Teal Blue paint scheme with the Tiago EV. This paint scheme is reserved for electric vehicles of Tata Motors. So, only the Tigor EV and Nexon EV get this paint scheme.

The front look is quite similar to the regular Tiago but now the front grille is no longer functional. There is an EV badging and Tata's humanity line is now finished in teal blue. The headlamp will have a projector setup. It is expected that Tata Motors will use a halogen setup for the headlamps.

Other features that Tata Motors have revealed are fast charging capabilities, cruise control, one pedal driving, multiple modes of regenerative braking and connected car technology. The instrument cluster will be updated to show EV-related stuff

It is expected that Tata Tiago EV will offer a claimed driving range of up to 300 km. The charging times are not yet known but there would be a home charging facility also available. There would be blue accents on the exterior as well as the interior to differentiate between the ICE-powered Tiago and Tiago EV.

Currently, Tiago starts at ₹5.4 lakh and goes up to ₹7.47 lakh. The CNG-powered Tiago starts at ₹6.30 lakh and goes up to ₹7.82 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. It is expected that the Tiago EV will start under ₹10 lakh.

