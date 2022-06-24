HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Nexon Ev Fire: Centre Orders Separate Probe

Tata Nexon EV fire: Centre orders separate probe

Tata Motors has already ordered a ‘detailed investigation’ into the incident of a Nexon EV catching fire in Mumbai on Tuesday. The video of the incident, which was shared across social media platforms, has gone viral.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 08:20 AM
A Tata Nexon EV was damaged in a fire incident in the Vasai area in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@KamalJoshi108)
A Tata Nexon EV was damaged in a fire incident in the Vasai area in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@KamalJoshi108)
A Tata Nexon EV was damaged in a fire incident in the Vasai area in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@KamalJoshi108)
A Tata Nexon EV was damaged in a fire incident in the Vasai area in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@KamalJoshi108)

The EV fire incident in Mumbai on Tuesday has prompted the Centre to swing into action. It has ordered an independent enquiry into the incident in which a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai on Tuesday. The government's decision to hold an investigation came hours after Tata Motors announced that it will hold a ‘detailed investigation’ into the incident on Thursday. A video of the Nexon EV fire incident, which was shared on social media, went viral prompting actions from various stakeholders. No one was injured in the incident.

According to an official in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Centre has roped in the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam to conduct the investigation. These agencies will try to ascertain the reason and circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedies to avoid such occurrences in the future.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Earlier, on Thursday, Tata Motors had issued a statement saying that it has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the Nexon EV fire incident. The carmaker said, "A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users."

Tata Motors currently leads the electric vehicle race in India with more than 80 percent market share in the four-wheeler passenger vehicle segment. In its statement, Tata Motors reminded that the Nexon EV fire incident is a first in nearly four years. The statement read, "This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years."

EV fire incidents in recent times has raised questions over the safety parameters with lithium-ion batteries in India. Previously, the electric two-wheeler segment has seen several incidents involving scooters from Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV among others. A few were forced to recall their scooters after at least six people were killed in such incidents. The Centre is conducting a separate probe into the EV two-wheeler fire incidents. The panel is expected to submit the report this month.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 08:20 AM IST
TAGS: Nexon Nexon EV Tata Motors
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW M3 Touring MotoGP safety car breaks cover, gets M parts and centre exhaust
BMW M3 Touring MotoGP safety car breaks cover, gets M parts and centre exhaust
McLaren teases P1 Spider by Lanzante at Goodwood, only five units will be built
McLaren teases P1 Spider by Lanzante at Goodwood, only five units will be built
TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India
TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India
Watch: Hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs bulldozed in New York
Watch: Hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs bulldozed in New York
Delhi government hiring research fellows to help improvise EV policy
Delhi government hiring research fellows to help improvise EV policy

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city