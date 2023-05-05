Simple Energy starts rolling out Simple One electric scooters ahead of launch

HT Auto
Simple Energy is gearing up to launch its electric scooter Simple One later this month. Ahead of the official launch, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has started to roll out the Simple One EVs from its facility. Simple Energy shared the moment when the first unit of the electric scooter was rolled out recently. After a long wait, Simple Energy will finally ride in the Simple One electric scooters in India on May 23.

05 May 2023
Simple Energy has started to roll out Simple One electric scooters ahead of its launch on May 23.

The EV maker claims that the Simple One will be one of the few electric scooters to offer the longest range and curb the range anxiety in customers. Simple Energy calls the electric scooter as the ‘country’s first premium affordable EV’. The company claims that the Simple One electric scooter will offer up to 236-km of range on a single charge.

The EV maker has been working on complying with Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 Amendment 3 battery standards for the past two years. The manufacturer also says that they have spent equal amount of time vigorously testing their product in the most demanding conditions.

Simple One gathered a lot of attention for having a claimed range of 236 km and that it could sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. The top speed of the Simple One is 105 kmph. It will come equipped with a battery capacity of 4.8 kWh. The 8.5 kW electric motor claims to generate 4.5 kWh of power and a peak torque output of 72 Nm. The scooter comes with CBS and disc brakes. The scooter is quite practical too with a proper floorboard and 30-litre of underseat storage. The electric scooter will also come with a touchscreen instrument cluster that controls various functions and gets app connectivity as well.

When the EV maker had first announced the arrival of the Simple One electric scooter, it was priced at 1.10 lakh for Standard and 1.45 lakh for the Extra Range version. However, it is expected that the prices will be hiked when it gets launched afresh later this month.

Simple Energy will sell the Simple One in four colour schemes. These include Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White.

First Published Date: 05 May 2023
TAGS: Simple Energy Simple One Electric vehicle EVs Simple Energy
