HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles ReadyAssist to launch phygital EV store in ten cities

ReadyAssist to launch phygital EV store in ten cities

Grid will extend roadside emergency assistance to the EV owners along with strengthening EV charging and swapping infrastructure.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 02:36 PM
Grid will have an in-house quick-service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure for both electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers.
Grid will have an in-house quick-service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure for both electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Autotech startup ReadyAssist plans to launch a new vertical dedicated to electric vehicle servicing, battery swapping and EV charging. Christened as Grid, the new vertical will launch phygital stores in 200 prime locations across the top ten cities in India, claims the company in a release.

(Also Read: Ola Electric raises 1,490 crore fund, valuation now at 37 thousand crore)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company claims that Grid will have an in-house quick-service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure for both electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers. It further says that these physical outlets augmented by digital capabilities will also act as a customer experience centre for the brands.

To set up the Grid network, the startup plans to invest $8 million over a year. As the startup further claims, this would enhance the EV infrastructure development in India. The Grid network of stores will employ the startups existing workforce of mechanics who will be upskilled to provide roadside assistance to the EV owners.

This new service is claimed to extend roadside emergency assistance to the EV segment along with strengthening EV charging and swapping infrastructure too. The startup claims that it will be achieved on the back of robust business process, deep tech and optimisation of ground operations.

Speaking about it, the founder and CEO of ReadyAssist Vimal Singh said that India is currently the home to more than one million electric vehicles. “We are in the early stage of adoption and transition from fuel vehicles. Today, the biggest consumer barrier when it comes to opting for an EV is range anxiety and vehicle performance. OEMs are already very committed towards building better EVs every day by heavily investing on the R&D front," Singh further added.

Indian auto industry is currently the fifth largest in the world and is expected to become the third-largest by 2030. The country is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36 per cent by 2026.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 02:36 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles ev electric mobility electric cars electric two-wheelers
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market
While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market
A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city