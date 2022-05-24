Porsche brings Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition, offers buyers special perks

Volkswagen owned luxury high-performance car brand Porsche has introduced a special edition of its Taycan EV. It is christened as Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition and has been introduced to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the historic German track. Porsche also claims that it will offer special perks to the buyers of this special edition model and who will visit the circuit. This includes free charging for two years at the Hockenheimring track for the owners of this special edition Taycan EV.

Speaking about its visual appearance, the Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes painted in a Stone Grey colour theme that has been taken from the automaker's custom colour program. This shade has a combination of gold and beige tones. Apart from that, the exterior of this car also comes with Bronzite accents, which is a similar hue to Stone Grey, positioned on places such as the side sill trim and the rear diffuser inlay. To make the special edition car exclusive, Porsche has added a "90 Hockenheimring Edition" badge with a drawing of the track layout on the B-pillar of the EV.

Not only exterior, but inside the cabin, Porsche has added some exclusive elements to make it distinctive. It gets Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur outfits in form of a black leather seat and upholstery with Island Green contrast stitching. Apart from that, there is Paldao open-pore wood trim. The gear shifter, cup holders, and AC vents wear a Bronzite colour theme. Opening the door causes the "90" emblem and the shape of the Hockenheimring to appear on the ground from puddle lamps. The keyfob of the EV comes in a Stone Grey theme just like the car's exterior. It has the same "90" emblem and Hockenheimring drawing as the puddle lights.

While the exterior and cabin of this special edition Porsche Taycan sport a host of exclusive and distinctive elements, the powertrain remains the same as the standard Taycan. The GTS fits between 4S and Turbo in the model lineup. The dual electric motor onboard this EV along with a 93.4 kWh battery pack is capable of churning out 590 hp of total power output, making it capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

