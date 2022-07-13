HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar Enters Production, 150 Units To Be Built

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Each Pininfarina Battista hypercar is taking 10-18 weeks to be built completely.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 05:29 PM
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.

Pininfarina Battista has already grabbed pretty good attention around the world. Now, the electric hypercar has entered series production at Cambiano in Italy. With only 150 units of the electric hypercar to be slated, Pininfarina will showcase the first car at the Monterey Car Week next month in California. The Mahindra-owned coachbuilder turned automaker claims that each and every Battista hypercar takes around 10-18 weeks to be completed as they are largely hand-built.

(Also Read: Volkswagen partners with Tesla co-founder's company for EV battery recycling)

The automaker claims that the factory that is manufacturing the EV has been split into 14 zones and each car is assembled by a team of 10 specialists who invest more than 1,250 hours of work. While the standard Battista takes around 10 weeks time to be completed, the limited-edition Anniversario model unveiled in 2020 requires an 18-week-long production process and takes about 100 additional hours to build, claims Pininfarina.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6
294.72 cc
₹2 - 2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The automaker claims that at the beginning, the rolling chassis including powertrain, carbon fibre monocoque, and an array of electrical components goes through a comprehensive quality check. Then the body is added when everything checks out, and the car is then measured to ensure that every dimension, parameter, and the gap is accurate.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Next, the body is removed and sent to the paint shop while another team assembles the interior. Other parts like the underbody panels are then installed and after that quality-related measurement checkings are taken place. This is not the end. The car gets blasted with water to trace any and all leaks, evaluated in a light tunnel, wrapped in protective film, and road-tested on different surfaces.

Pininfarina is offering the customers of Battista hypercar to visit the factory and work directly with the company's designers to configure their car by mixing and matching different paint shades and selecting from a long list of upholstery and trim materials. Pininfarina claims that there are up to 13.9 quintillion exterior combinations and 128 million possible interior configurations available for the Battista.

The Battista hypercar gets a massive 1,900 power output producing electric powertrain that gets a quad electric motor setup with each unit powering one wheel. commence delivering the Battista in the summer of 2022, with its pricing starting at $2.5 million.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 05:27 PM IST
TAGS: Pininfarina Pininfarina Battista electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hypercar supercar sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant
Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant
Ducati rolls out 2023 Panigale V4 with electronics update
Ducati rolls out 2023 Panigale V4 with electronics update
Passenger vehicle sales in India grow 1% between Q1 FY19-FY23, reveals SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales in India grow 1% between Q1 FY19-FY23, reveals SIAM
Volkswagen partners with Tesla co-founder's company for EV battery recycling
Volkswagen partners with Tesla co-founder's company for EV battery recycling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city