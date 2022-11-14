Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day

Since its launch, over 2,000 units of TVS iQube e-scooters have been delivered in the city.

TVS Motor Company handed over more than 200 units of newly upgraded iQube electric scooters to customers in Delhi in a single day, on November 13. Since its launch, over 2,000 units of the e-scooter has been delivered in the city, including the latest 200 handed over during the ‘mega delivery event’. Thes include the TVS iQube and iQube S variants.

The two-wheeler maker launched the new range of the iQube electric series in the country earlier this year across three avatars - iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. The e-scooters have been made available across 11 colours and three charging options.

The iQube and iQube S are available for ₹99,130 and ₹1,04,123 respectively (on-road, Delhi-NCR, including FAME II and state subsidy). These variants come with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and are capable of delivering 100-km on-road range per charge. The electric scooters get features such as seven-inch TFT display, HMI controls and reverse parking.

The top-of-the-line TVS iQube ST variant is powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers 140-km of on-road range on a single charge. The iQube ST's price is yet to be announced, but it is already available for booking at an amount of ₹999.

TVS claims the new iQube electric scooter requires two charges per week for regular commuting in and around the city, which will result in a running cost of ₹3 per day per owner. The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering three different charging options for the iQube electric scooter, which are - 650W charger, 95W charger and 1.5kWh charger. The iQube ST's battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours via a standard charger. TVS claims that it takes around seven hours to get fully charged.

