Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day

Since its launch, over 2,000 units of TVS iQube e-scooters have been delivered in the city.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 16:33 PM
TVS Motor Company handed over more than 200 units of newly upgraded iQube electric scooters to customers in Delhi in a single day, on November 13. Since its launch, over 2,000 units of the e-scooter has been delivered in the city, including the latest 200 handed over during the ‘mega delivery event’. Thes include the TVS iQube and iQube S variants.

The two-wheeler maker launched the new range of the iQube electric series in the country earlier this year across three avatars - iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. The e-scooters have been made available across 11 colours and three charging options.

Also Read : TVS Ronin 225 vs Kawasaki W175: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?

The iQube and iQube S are available for 99,130 and 1,04,123 respectively (on-road, Delhi-NCR, including FAME II and state subsidy). These variants come with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and are capable of delivering 100-km on-road range per charge. The electric scooters get features such as seven-inch TFT display, HMI controls and reverse parking.

The top-of-the-line TVS iQube ST variant is powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers 140-km of on-road range on a single charge. The iQube ST's price is yet to be announced, but it is already available for booking at an amount of 999.

TVS claims the new iQube electric scooter requires two charges per week for regular commuting in and around the city, which will result in a running cost of 3 per day per owner. The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering three different charging options for the iQube electric scooter, which are - 650W charger, 95W charger and 1.5kWh charger. The iQube ST's battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours via a standard charger. TVS claims that it takes around seven hours to get fully charged.

 

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 16:09 PM IST
TAGS: TVS iQube electric scooter EV electric vehicle electric mobility
