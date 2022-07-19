Ola S1 Pro: How to access basic ride functions, make most of Move OS 2.0

Ola S1 Pro now comes with Move OS 2.0 that enables navigation, Bluetooth music and smartphone pairing among other highlights.

Ola S1 Pro is one of the hottest-selling electric scooters in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) and claims to have strong performance and a decent three-figure range to help its cause. With the introduction of Move OS 2.0, the already tech-heavy electric scooter is promising to offer a connected ride experience with the ease of mobile phone pairing for a variety of functions.

But while a software-heavy electric scooter can indeed have a load of bragging rights, the essential measure of any product on wheels is in how it rides. The Ola S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery pack and has a claimed real-world range of 131 kms. With multiple ride modes on offer - Eco, Normal, Sport and Hyper, the Ola S1 Pro can also go seriously fast with a top speed of 115 kmph.

In our week-long experience with the Ola S1 Pro with the latest Move OS 2.0, there were several key takeaways over around 250 kms of mobility. The biggest is that it is indeed possible to extract over 100 kms of range in Normal mode which offers a good balance between range and performance. The company does not recommend riding in Eco mode for prolonged periods and the speed is limited to around 40 kmph for the sake of range.

The addition of navigation feature on the large screen on the Ola S1 Pro makes it fairly easy to choose the best route to the intended destination.

The other big takeaway is the convenience part of it all with Move OS 2.0 finally adding a plethora of previously-promised features. Monitoring the vehicle status on smartphone using the Ola Electric app, for instance is one such convenience.

So here's our quick guide to making the most that Move OS 2.0 has on offer and accessing the basic ride functions available on Ola S1 Pro now:

The Ola S1 Pro is a great option in a growing list of options of electric scooters. It has some great performance and a credible real-world range. While there have been several instances of software malfunction and body panel gaps, apart from one fire incident as well, Ola Electric says it is working overtime to iron out all existing issues. Further, the company claims that all its electric scooters undergo rigorous tests and that the waiting period for the e-scooter is also significantly down now from before. Will the introduction of Move OS 2.0 help matters further? The signs sure do say yes.

