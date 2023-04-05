HT Auto
Ola S1 Pro gets a price cut of 5,000, but only for a limited period

Ola Electric has announced a price cut of 5,000 on its flagship S1 Pro electric scooter in the country. This makes the new effective price 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, after subsidy). While Ola Electric has not cited any specific reason for the discount, the offer does come with a catch. Buyers can avail of the 5,000 discount only till April 16, after which the model will revert to its old pricing of 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, after subsidy).

The Ola S1 Pro is now available with a ₹5,000 discount till April 16, 2023. The discount does not extend to other variants
The Ola S1 Pro e-scooter was launched with a price tag of 1.30 lakh in 2021 and was on sale at the same price for a couple of months after launch. Ola soon decided to hike prices by 10,000, as most manufacturers tend to do after the introductory period is over. However, sales saw a dip for the S1 Pro, and the top-of-the-line Ola scooter has been available with a 10,000 discount since the second half of last year. While Ola has not officially reverted to the launch price, the S1 Pro is being retailed with an ex-showroom price of 1.30 lakh.

Also Read : Ola Electric sales cross 27,000 units in March 2023, expands market share to 30%

The offers do not extend to the S1 Air and S1 variants of the electric scooter
The latest discount is another addition to the long line of offers and freebies that Ola Electric has been offering on the S1 range. The company has been aggressive with its sales strategy and that does mean more offers and discounts on the ex-showroom price, insurance, maintenance packages and more. The latest offer might also encourage a few buyers to upgrade from the S1 to the S1 Pro.

That said, prices for the Ola S1 Air and Ola S1 remain unchanged. The S1 Air continues to start at 84,999, while the S1 range starts from 99,999 (all prices are ex-showroom, after subsidy). The offers have certainly encouraged more buyers to consider Ola electric scooters and the sales numbers stand testimony to the same. The company sold over 27,000 units in March this year while closing FY2023 with over two lakh units sold. The company says it commands over 30 per cent market share in the electric scooter segment in India.

Also Read : Ola Electric's MoverOS 4 update to add new bling called Concert Mode

On the product front, the Ola S1 Pro comes with all the bells and whistles. The electric scooter comes equipped with a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 181 km on a single charge. The top speed is rated at 116 kmph from its 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) PMS electric motor. 0-40 kmph comes up in 2.9 seconds while 0-60 kmph takes 4.5 seconds. More recently, Ola offered to upgrade the front suspension for existing customers following several accidents and breakdowns related to the component.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Pro Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro offers Ola Electric offers
