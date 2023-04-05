Ola Electric's MoveOS 4 update to add new bling called Concert Mode

Ola Electric is gearing up to roll out MoveOS 4 software update on its electric scooters soon. Ahead of that, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed one of the features that will be added in the next update in S1 Pro electric scooters. Ola Electric teased the Concert Mode, an advanced feature of the Party Mode it introduced last year during the MoveOS 3 update. The feature essentially uses all the light on the electric scooter to dance to the tune of music played through its system.

On Tuesday, Ola Electric released a teaser video of the Concert Mode in its electric scooters through a short video. It shows how a number of S1 Pro electric scooter create a lighting effect to the sound of music played along. The lights create a rippling effect around them offering a unique feel to the ambience. Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric, shared the video on his social media platform and wrote, “After party mode, now Concert mode!! Coming soon." Ola Electric has not yet announced the timeline when it plans to roll out the MoveOS 4 updates for its customers.

In October last year, Ola Electric had introduced the Party Mode feature in which music played corresponding to the lights turning on or off on the scooters. The trick is not new in electric vehicles. A similar feature has been incorporated in some of the Tesla electric cars as well. A recent video of Tesla cars doing a light show to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from movie RRR went viral on social media.

Along with the Concert Mode, Ola Electric is expected to add several other features in its electric scooters with the latest software update. These could include Ola's own navigation map which was seen testing in recent times.

The MoveOS 4 over-the-air software update will be the fourth such update from the electric two-wheeler manufacturer. In MoveOS 3, Ola Electric had included nearly all of the missing features it had promised when the first electric scooter was launched back in August 2021.

First Published Date: