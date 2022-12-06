Ola S1 Pro gets a flat 10,000 discount in December, more offers announced

Ola Electric has rolled out special offers for the month of December under its ‘December to Remember’ scheme. Under the special year-end offers, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets a flat discount of ₹10,000, effectively making the asking price ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also introduced zero down payment and low monthly EMIs starting at just ₹2,499 while the interest rates start at 8.99 per cent.

Speaking on the festive offers, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric said, “The EV momentum in India is at an inflection point and the customer preference for EVs is irrevocable. Best products and strong word of mouth has helped us achieve the leadership position. We are now introducing our first ever referral program with great rewards every month. Customers can also now take immediate deliveries of their Ola scooters at zero down payment, and enjoy additional benefits including one year of free usage of our fast growing hypercharger network, free service for a year etc. As the market leader, we will drive and accelerate EV adoption even further."

Ola Electric is also offering multiple financing options on its electric scooters as well as free charging up to one year

In addition to the discounts, customers buying an Ola Electric scooter also benefit from a zero processing fee on vehicle financing while there are additional discounts on select credit cards. The manufacturer also said that it is offering immediate deliveries across all of its experience centres as well as free charging at its Hypercharger network for up to one year.

Furthermore, existing Ola customers can avail benefits under the referral program rewards, while the company plans to giveaway 10 free S1 Pro scooters to winners of a raffle contest held at its experience centres. There are no specific discounts on the recently launched S1 Air though.

Ola Electric has been leading the premium EV space ( ₹1 lakh and above) as far as sales are concerned. The company said it sold over 20,000 vehicles in November this year, and holds a 50 per cent revenue market share in the segment. The electric scooters are made in India and priced from ₹84,999 for the S1 Air, ₹99,999 for the S1 and ₹1.40 lakh (without discount) for the S1 Pro. All prices are ex-showroom after FAME subsidy. The company is also expanding its experience centres with 50 already in place and about 100 to emerge by the end of this month across the country. Ola Electric has a target of establishing 200 centres by March 2023.

