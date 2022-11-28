Ola Electric opens 14 experience centers in 11 cities for its e-scooters

Published Nov 28, 2022

Ola Electric is betting big on its experience centers to woo and wow potential buyers

Ola Electric had previously opted for an online-only sales model

Now, the company says its experience centers will emerge as a one-stop shop for existing & new customers

3 centers are in Bengaluru, 2 in Pune & 1 each in Delhi, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Kota, Nagpur, Ranchi & Vadodara

Ola Electric is offering test ride facilities at these centers for its S1 and S1 Pro scooters

The eventual aim for the company is to have 200 of these centers by the end of this year itself 

Ola Electric began its innings on a bang with the S1 Pro scooter but has since had to face delivery & service-related complaints

Ola Electric may be a key player in the electric two-wheeler space but reports suggest its sales have declined in recent times
