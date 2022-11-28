Ola Electric is betting big on its experience centers to woo and wow potential buyers
Ola Electric had previously opted for an online-only sales model
Now, the company says its experience centers will emerge as a one-stop shop for existing & new customers
3 centers are in Bengaluru, 2 in Pune & 1 each in Delhi, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Kota, Nagpur, Ranchi & Vadodara
Ola Electric is offering test ride facilities at these centers for its S1 and S1 Pro scooters
The eventual aim for the company is to have 200 of these centers by the end of this year itself
Ola Electric began its innings on a bang with the S1 Pro scooter but has since had to face delivery & service-related complaints
Ola Electric may be a key player in the electric two-wheeler space but reports suggest its sales have declined in recent times