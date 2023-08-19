HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 Pro Gen1 Vs S1 Pro Gen2: Price, Range, Top Speed And Features Compared

Ola S1 Pro Gen1 vs S1 Pro Gen2: Price, range, top speed and features compared

Ola Electric recently revamped its lineup with a new range of electric scooters. The manufacturer also updated their flagship electric scooter quite heavily. The S1 Pro is now based on Ola Electric's Gen2 platform which will be shared with the rest of the scooters as well. Here are all the differences between the Gen1 and Gen2 S1 Pro electric scooters.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2023, 14:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola S1 Pro Gen2 willl be offered in new colours.
Ola S1 Pro Gen2 willl be offered in new colours.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Price

The Ola S1 Pro Gen1 is priced at 1.40 lakh whereas the Gen2 version costs 1.48 lakh.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Hardware changes

The S1 Pro Gen2 now uses a dual-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided one found on the Gen1 scooters. Then the mono-shock on the Gen1 S1 Pro has been replaced with more traditional telescopic forks. The resolution of the touchscreen system has been dropped from 1280 x 768 to 800 x 480.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Electric motor

The Gen2 S1 Pro gets a new electric motor that is capable of producing a peak power of 11 kW or 14.7 bhp. When compared, the previous electric motor peaked at 5 kW or 6.7 bhp.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 85.41 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85.5 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹86,391**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Top speed and acceleration

The top speed of S1 Pro Gen2 has been bumped up from 116 kmph to 120 kmph. The acceleration time of 0-40 kmph is dropped from 2.9 seconds to 2.6 seconds whereas 0-60 kmph time is dropped by 0.2 seconds, from 4.5 seconds to 4.3 seconds.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Battery and range

The battery capacity is still the same at 4 kWh. However, because of the improvements to the software and BMS, the riding range is increased from 181 km to 195 km. The home charging time remains unchanged at 6.5 hours.

Also Read : Ola Electric launches S1X and S1X+ electric scooters, priced under 1 lakh

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Dimensions and under-seat storage

The Gen2 is lighter as it weighs 116 kg as compared to the 121 kg of the Gen1 scooter. The boot space has gone down by 2 litres, it now measures 34 litres. The scooter is 2 mm at 1,861 mm, the width is 137 mm wider at 850 mm and the height has gone up from 1,1169 mm to 1,288 mm. The seat height has been increased by 5 mm to 805 mm whereas the ground clearance has been dropped to 160 mm from 165 mm.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2023, 14:04 PM IST
TAGS: S1 Ola Electric S1 Pro electric vehicles electric scooters EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,454 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.