Ola S1 Pro Gen1 vs S1 Pro Gen2: Price, range, top speed and features compared

Ola Electric recently revamped its lineup with a new range of electric scooters. The manufacturer also updated their flagship electric scooter quite heavily. The S1 Pro is now based on Ola Electric's Gen2 platform which will be shared with the rest of the scooters as well. Here are all the differences between the Gen1 and Gen2 S1 Pro electric scooters.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Price

The Ola S1 Pro Gen1 is priced at ₹1.40 lakh whereas the Gen2 version costs ₹1.48 lakh.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Hardware changes

The S1 Pro Gen2 now uses a dual-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided one found on the Gen1 scooters. Then the mono-shock on the Gen1 S1 Pro has been replaced with more traditional telescopic forks. The resolution of the touchscreen system has been dropped from 1280 x 768 to 800 x 480.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Electric motor

The Gen2 S1 Pro gets a new electric motor that is capable of producing a peak power of 11 kW or 14.7 bhp. When compared, the previous electric motor peaked at 5 kW or 6.7 bhp.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Top speed and acceleration

The top speed of S1 Pro Gen2 has been bumped up from 116 kmph to 120 kmph. The acceleration time of 0-40 kmph is dropped from 2.9 seconds to 2.6 seconds whereas 0-60 kmph time is dropped by 0.2 seconds, from 4.5 seconds to 4.3 seconds.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Battery and range

The battery capacity is still the same at 4 kWh. However, because of the improvements to the software and BMS, the riding range is increased from 181 km to 195 km. The home charging time remains unchanged at 6.5 hours.

Ola S1 Pro vs S1 Pro Gen2: Dimensions and under-seat storage

The Gen2 is lighter as it weighs 116 kg as compared to the 121 kg of the Gen1 scooter. The boot space has gone down by 2 litres, it now measures 34 litres. The scooter is 2 mm at 1,861 mm, the width is 137 mm wider at 850 mm and the height has gone up from 1,1169 mm to 1,288 mm. The seat height has been increased by 5 mm to 805 mm whereas the ground clearance has been dropped to 160 mm from 165 mm.

