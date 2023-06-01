Ola S1, S1 Pro prices hiked. Check how much they cost now

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 01, 2023

Ola Electric has increased prices of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters after FAME II subsidy cut

Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter prices have gone up by 15,000 after the hike

The S1 electric scooter with 3 kWh battery pack will now cost 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

It used to cost 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) before Centre reduced subsidy rate

Price of Ola S1 Pro has gone up from 1.25 lakh to 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) after the latest hike

S1 Pro is Ola's flagship model with 181 kms of range and a top speed of 116 kmph

S1 Air, Ola's third electric scooter in the lineup, costs Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Delivery of Ola S1 Air, available in three variants, will start from July

Ola S1 Air electric scooter offer up to 125 kms of range in a single charge
