Ola S1 electric scooter: Key facts

Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at 99,999, and it shares the same platform as S1 Pro.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 11:10 AM
The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is a capable ride option run on battery power but it also packs in a whole lot of software-based technology.
Ola Electric launched its new all-electric scooter S1 on Monday, which comes as the second model from the brand after S1 Pro which was introduced last year. The Ola S1 comes priced at 99,999 and bookings for it has opened already. The Ola S1 delivery is slated to commence on 7th September 2022.

(Also Read: Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000)

Here are some key facts about the Ola S1 electric scooter.

Five colours

Ola S1 electric scooter comes in five different colour options. These colour options are - Jet Black, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White and Neo Mint.

Three riding modes

Ola S1 comes offering three different riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. The Eco mode allows the scooter to run 128 km on a single charge, while the Normal and Sport modes allow the scooter to run 101 km and 90 km respectively.

131 km range

Ola S1 electric scooter runs 131 km range on a single charge, claims Ola Electric. However, the scooter's range depends on multiple factors.

Battery and motor

Ola Electric's S1 electric scooter is claimed to get a 3 kWh electric motor. The battery cells are indigenously built by the EV maker.

Chassis

Ola S1 electric scooter is built on the same chassis that houses the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, which was launched last year and sold more than 70,000 units in seven months, as claimed by the automaker.

Other design elements

Design-wise, Ola S1 electric scooter looks identical to the Ola S1 Pro. It gets LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a fully digital instrument cluster, LED taillights etc.

MoveOS 3

Ola Electric has claimed that the Ola S1 electric scooter will receive an over-the-air update to MoveOS 3.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 11:10 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola S1 Ola electric scooter electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Ola Electric
