Ola rolls out MoveOS 3 update; hypercharging, active regen, party mode & more

Ola Electric has rolled out the MoveOS 3 update for its range of S1 electric scooters. This is the third software update for the electric scooter line-up and brings over 50 new features including improved performance and charging time. MoveOS 3 will be updated on over one lakh S1 electric scooters sold to customers via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 18:26 PM
MoveOS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more
Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO - Ola Electric, said, “As promised, we have started rolling out MoveOS 3 to all Ola S1 owners this week. This is our third major software upgrade within a span of a year and I couldn’t have been more proud of our engineers who are at the heart of executing world class technology at such speed. At Ola, we aim to build the best of products and then strive to make them even better. MoveOS 2 has been way ahead of its time, introducing first-of-its kind features in two-wheelers, MoveOS 3 will turn India’s favourite scooter into a more sophisticated and truly intuitive machine that will redefine the way EV 2Ws are perceived in the country and the world over."

Also Read : Ola Electric opens 14 experience centres in 11 cities for its e-scooters

MoveOS 3 finally brings features that Ola Electric had promised originally on its electric scooters at the unveil in August 2021. The new features will be available only on the S1 and S1 Pro and include hypercharging, which allows the e-scooter to be charged up to 50 km in just 15 minutes. There's Active Regen as well that brings regenerative braking to improve range in stop-and-go traffic.

The latest MoveOS 3 update brings hypercharging allowing the S1 & S1 Pro to charge up to 50 km in just 15 minutes
Users also get features like Vacation Mode, allowing the scooter to be parked without charging for up to 200 days. Meanwhile, the new Hill Hold function ensures the vehicle will not roll backwards when starting on an incline.

Other upgrades include the option to have multiple profiles on the same scooter, promixity lock and unlock that will automatically activate once the owner's smartphone is within the necessary distance. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro also get Wi-Fi connectivity with the latest update.

Also Read : What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?

Furthermore, the Ola Electric scooter range gets the Moods feature allowing owners to customise the digital console with Bolt, Vintage and Eclipse aesthetics to choose from. There's also the Party Mode bringing a synchronised scooter light show whenever users play a song.

Other upgrades include Bluetooth connectivity that brings call notifications on the digital display, while there's also the option to store digital documents like driving licence and Aadhar card. Lastly, there's the new safety lights on the S1 and S1 Pro. Barring the Hill Hold function that's still in the Beta stage, Ola says rest of the features will be rolled out to customers soon.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 18:09 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola S1 Ola MoveOS 3
