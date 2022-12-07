What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 07, 2022

Ola Electric has rolled out special offers for the month of December

The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is being offered at a flat discount of 10,000

The company has also introduced zero down payment scheme

There are low monthly EMIs starting at just 2,499 with 8.99% interest rate

Customers will also benefit from a zero processing fee on vehicle financing

There are additional discounts on select credit cards

Further, Ola Electric is offering immediate deliveries across all of its experience centres

It is offering  free charging at its Hypercharger network for up to one year

 Existing Ola customers can avail benefits under the referral program rewards
Company also plans to giveaway 10 free S1 Pro scooters to winners of a raffle contest 
