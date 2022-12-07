What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?

Ola Electric has rolled out special offers for the month of December
The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is being offered at a flat discount of ₹10,000
The company has also introduced zero down payment scheme
There are low monthly EMIs starting at just ₹2,499 with 8.99% interest rate
Customers will also benefit from a zero processing fee on vehicle financing
There are additional discounts on select credit cards
Further, Ola Electric is offering immediate deliveries across all of its experience centres
It is offering free charging at its Hypercharger network for up to one year
Existing Ola customers can avail benefits under the referral program rewards