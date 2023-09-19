HT Auto
Ola S1 range is available with benefits of up to 19,500 on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ola Electric has announced up to 19,500 discount on its S1 electric scooter range on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has stated that the benefits will be available till September 20. The benefits include up to 10,000 exchange bonus, 50 per cent off on extended warranty, zero downpayment, zero processing fee and zero cost EMI as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 13:44 PM
Ola S1 Pro, S1X and S1 Air electric scooters are available with benefits of up to ₹19,500 till September 20, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Ola S1 Pro, S1X and S1 Air electric scooters are available with benefits of up to ₹19,500 till September 20, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ola Electric currently sells three electric scooters, namely the second-generation S1 Pro, S1 Air and the S1X. The Ola S1 Pro is priced at 147,499 (ex-showroom), while the S1 Air and S1X are priced at 119,999 (ex-showroom) and 89,999 (ex-showroom), respectively. With this festive offer, Ola Electric is aiming to attract more buyers toward its range of electric scooters that have helped the EV manufacturer to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's electric two-wheeler market.

Watch: Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions

Meanwhile, Ola Electric started rolling out the beta version of the MoveOS 4 for its electric scooters on September 15 and it comes as the biggest software update that the EV manufacturer has announced. The new version of the MoveOS operating system brings in a host of new features and improvements to existing features. The public rollout will take another month. So, it could be around late October.

Ola Electric claimed that it has improved features such as regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range in the new MoveOS 4. The company also claimed that the Hypercharging is now faster and so is the document syncing, contact syncing, pairing and touch response in the Ola electric scooters.

The manufacturer has also added several new features in the MoveOS4. It comes with new Ola Maps that the manufacturer has developed themselves. There are Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal and Concert mode as well. Ola also introduced Garage mode to the application, so a single application would be able to control several Ola Electric scooters.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 13:44 PM IST
TAGS: S1 Ola Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 Air Ola S1X electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

