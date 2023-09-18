HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Moveos 4 Update In Beta Version Rolled Out With New Navigation Feature. Check What Else It Offers

Ola Electric's MoveOS 4 starts to roll out in beta version. Check new features

Ola Electric has started to roll out MoveOS 4 software update in beta version to its customers. The Bengaluru-based EV maker had announced that the new software updates will be rolled out for its electric scooters from September 15. The MoveOS 4 will come with several new features, some of which were captured in the beta version and shared by users on social media. The official rollout of the MoveOS 4 software update is expected to take place some time next month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola MoveOS 4 beta
Ola Electric has started to roll out its new software update MoveOS 4 in its electric scooters along with new features in the beta version. Official roll out of the software update will take place soon.
Ola MoveOS 4 beta
Ola Electric has started to roll out its new software update MoveOS 4 in its electric scooters along with new features in the beta version. Official roll out of the software update will take place soon.

The images and videos of the Ola MoveOS 4 shows the Ola Maps navigation feature in detail. Ola Electric will be offering its in-built navigation besides the MapMyIndia navigation tool to its customers. Ola Electric claims the Ola Maps will rival Google Maps, the most common navigation app used in vehicles. It offers features like details of surrounding locations, expected time of arrival, alternative routes among others.

Ola Electric launched the Ola Maps after the EV maker acquired GeoSpoc – a geo-analytics solutions provider, delivering niche location-based solutions, services and products. The Ola Maps uses satellite imagery and visual feeds from its network on-ground to come up with the navigation feature.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Leo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric LEO
₹ 72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.40 - 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Besides Ola Maps, the MoveOS 4 software update will also offer new features like Advanced Scooter Control, Temper Detection of the rider, Hill Descent Control, Concert Mode and alert if a rider is detected to have fallen off the vehicle. It will also support biometric app lock so it would require the rider to use their face or finger to open the application. Ola will also be offering application widgets and cruise control in Eco riding mode.

Ola Electric scooters updated with MoveOS 4 software will also get features like personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts. The MoveOS 4 app will also come with updated look offering features like a Dark Mode, multiple level of vehicle regeneration, calls setting and vacation mode.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Electric vehicle EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.