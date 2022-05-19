Okinawa partners with Tacita for high-performance electric two-wheelers

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has joined hands with Italian company Tacita to produce electric two-wheelers and EV powertrain as well, informed the former in a release on Thursday. Under the joint venture with the Italian electric and performance motorcycle manufacturer, Okinawa will build futuristic electric two-wheelers in India from 2023, claimed the company.

The two company claims to build high-performance electric two-wheelers that will target the domestic and global market as well. Also, the release reveals that the two companies together will make both scooters and motorcycles. In 2023 alone, they will make a high-performance electric scooter and a motorcycle as well. The range of electric two-wheelers is claimed to be equipped with advanced connectivity systems, claimed Okinawa.

Okinawa claims that this joint venture will help both companies to strengthen their position in the electric two-wheeler market. Under this joint venture, Okinawa claims to provide local development of the future products and its production line as well. Tacita on the other hand will provide the powertrain for the electric two-wheelers. The Italian company will provide components like the controller, electric motor, battery packs and battery management systems as well.

Okinawa also claims that Tacita will be responsible for the design of the electric two-wheelers. For powertrain components like battery packs and BMS, both Okinawa professional technicians and the Italian team will work together. The EVs are claimed to be tested both in India and Italy for varied weather conditions.

Speaking about this joint venture, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said that Tacita’s mission is aligned with ours towards creating a sustainable future. “We envisage the collaboration to create a synergy effect that will accelerate our commitment to electric mobility. There is a steady and conscious shift in consumer preferences and we have witnessed a growing demand for premium and performance electric motorcycles in India," he added.

Sharma also said that Tacita will help Okinawa in creating a marketplace that matches the demand for futuristic technology and products. "Their advanced & futuristic technology will also further broaden and strengthen our existing product range," he further said.

