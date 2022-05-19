HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Okinawa Partners With Tacita For High Performance Electric Two Wheelers

Okinawa partners with Tacita for high-performance electric two-wheelers

Okinawa and Tacita will bring a high-performance electric scooter and a motorcycle in 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 11:10 AM
Okinawa and Tacita claim to build high-performance electric two-wheelers that will target the domestic and global market as well.
Okinawa and Tacita claim to build high-performance electric two-wheelers that will target the domestic and global market as well.
Okinawa and Tacita claim to build high-performance electric two-wheelers that will target the domestic and global market as well.
Okinawa and Tacita claim to build high-performance electric two-wheelers that will target the domestic and global market as well.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has joined hands with Italian company Tacita to produce electric two-wheelers and EV powertrain as well, informed the former in a release on Thursday. Under the joint venture with the Italian electric and performance motorcycle manufacturer, Okinawa will build futuristic electric two-wheelers in India from 2023, claimed the company.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Okinawa R30 (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa R30
₹58,992*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ola Electric Ola Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Ola Scooter
₹ 79,999 to 94,999 Expected Price*
View Details
Okinawa Dual (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Dual
₹58,992*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Each and every electric scooter fire incident will be probed:Transport Secy)

The two company claims to build high-performance electric two-wheelers that will target the domestic and global market as well. Also, the release reveals that the two companies together will make both scooters and motorcycles. In 2023 alone, they will make a high-performance electric scooter and a motorcycle as well. The range of electric two-wheelers is claimed to be equipped with advanced connectivity systems, claimed Okinawa.

Okinawa claims that this joint venture will help both companies to strengthen their position in the electric two-wheeler market. Under this joint venture, Okinawa claims to provide local development of the future products and its production line as well. Tacita on the other hand will provide the powertrain for the electric two-wheelers. The Italian company will provide components like the controller, electric motor, battery packs and battery management systems as well.

Okinawa also claims that Tacita will be responsible for the design of the electric two-wheelers. For powertrain components like battery packs and BMS, both Okinawa professional technicians and the Italian team will work together. The EVs are claimed to be tested both in India and Italy for varied weather conditions.

Speaking about this joint venture, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said that Tacita’s mission is aligned with ours towards creating a sustainable future. “We envisage the collaboration to create a synergy effect that will accelerate our commitment to electric mobility. There is a steady and conscious shift in consumer preferences and we have witnessed a growing demand for premium and performance electric motorcycles in India," he added.

Sharma also said that Tacita will help Okinawa in creating a marketplace that matches the demand for futuristic technology and products. "Their advanced & futuristic technology will also further broaden and strengthen our existing product range," he further said.

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 11:10 AM IST
TAGS: Okinawa electric two-wheeler electric vehicle Tacita electric motorcycle electric scooter EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Okinawa partners with Tacita for high-performance electric two-wheelers
Okinawa partners with Tacita for high-performance electric two-wheelers
Racer Zef Eisenberg killed after crashing Porsche in world record attempt
Racer Zef Eisenberg killed after crashing Porsche in world record attempt
Petrol price in India is more than US, China, Pakistan: Study
Petrol price in India is more than US, China, Pakistan: Study
Petrol, diesel price hikes may return soon, warns Union Minister. Here's why
Petrol, diesel price hikes may return soon, warns Union Minister. Here's why
Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure
Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city