Ni hao, not howdy? Canadians asked to buy Made-in China Tesla Model Y units

Canadian customers who had placed an order for Tesla Model Y have reportedly received an email stating that their orders for the US-made electric car has been cancelled and that they can place a fresh order for the EV that is manufactured at the company plant in Shanghai.

13 Jun 2023, 08:30 AM
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour.
According to Drive Tesla Canada, customers in the country received an email informing them of the cancellation. The official reason in the email was that the ordered configuration was not available and that their deposits were being refunded. Tesla supplies Canada with EVs that are manufactured at its California facility.

The customers have now, however, been given the option to place new orders which would be fulfilled by Tesla from its Shanghai factory that otherwise serves as a base for supplying to the local Chinese market as well as to select European and Asia-Pacific regions.

Tesla has been eyeing to supply the North American market with units manufactured at its Shanghai facility. In the US in particular, the move has not taken off as yet because of the EVs would lose out on subsidies that are otherwise offered on EVs assembled locally. But while Canada does offer incentives for zero-emission vehicles, there is no factor of local or foreign assembly. Not yet anyway.

