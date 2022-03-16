Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior revealed ahead of April 19 world debut

HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz has shared a first look at the interior of the 2023 EQS SUV. The new EQS SUV will be the first all-electric luxury SUV and the third model based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 10:34 AM
Interior of Mercedes EQS SUV, the first all-electric luxury SUV and the third model based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture, showcased ahead of debut on April 19.
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the interiors of its upcoming electric SUV 2023 EQS. The EQS electric SUV will make its global debut on April 19. Ahead of the premiere, Mercedes has shared glimpses of the interior of the electric vehicle.

The images show that the new EQS will have a luxurious cabin capable of seating as many as seven passengers. The 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV will be the first all-electric luxury SUV from the German carmaker and the third model based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture after the EQS sedan and EQE.

The interior of the new EQS SUV exudes luxury, design and technology on all sides. The dashboard is very similar to the EQS sedan and is dominated by the gigantic triple 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen display. Beneath the floating centre console there's a huge stowage bin. The cabin will be wrapped with premium leather upholstery, microfibre, wood inserts and the ambient lighting enhancing the luxury quotient of the electric car.

Mercedes has shown that the new EQS SUV is committed to offering more space and versatility than in the sedan version. The second row of seats can be electrically reclined and comes with pads on the headrests, just like in the front seats. There is also a third row to accommodate more passengers. Mercedes has confirmed that it will be optional but shared few details about the kind of space available in these seats. However, it is likely to be spacious enough for adults.

The Mercedes EQS SUV will be the third model built on Mercedes' MEA platform. Similarly to the sedan range, the EQS SUV will be joined later by the EQE SUV, a slightly smaller model. The batteries used will be the same as in the EQS and EQE. There will be two different battery packs, one with 108 kWh capacity while the other one will have a 90 kWh pack. The battery can offer a maximum range of up to 600 kilometres on a single charge, and can be recharged up to 80 percent in just under 30 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz has recently opened a new battery factory in Alabama, United States, to start the production of electric cars in North America. Mercedes will build the EQS SUV and EQE SUV at its factory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This is the same facility where the carmaker has been assembling large SUVs, including the M-Class to the current GLE and GLS, since 1997.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 10:34 AM IST
