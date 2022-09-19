HT Auto
Mercedes opens bookings for EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 can now be reserved for 25 lakh and promises to be the longest-range electric car in the country.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 16:37 PM
Mercedes-Benz India on Monday announced it has opened bookings for its EQS 580 4MATIC flagship electric sedan which would be launched here on September 30. The Mercedes EQS 580 will be the first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the country and its launch comes close on the heels of the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 that was launched at 2.50 crore (ex-showroom) towards the end of August.

Mercedes-Benz India was the first among luxury car makers in the country to drive in an EV with the launch of the EQC SUV. Since, rivals like Audi and BMW have not just brought in their respective EVs but have widened their battery-powered model lineup here. The EQS therefore forms a firm pillar on which Mercedes' electric ambitions are based here in India and the world over as well.

The Mercedes EQS 580 will be locally-assembled at the company facility in Chakan, near Pune. "“The EQS 580 4MATIC is Mercedes-Benz’s most futuristic ‘Made in India’ offering and promises to push the boundaries in design, technology, luxury, and safety," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. "With the successful debut of the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, there is significant customer interest for the ‘Made in India’ EQS 580 4MATIC, and we are confident this luxury EV will surpass all customers’ expectations and be a game changer in the segment."

How big is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 electric sedan measures 5,216 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. It is 1,926 mm wide and stands 1,512 mm tall. More significant is that it is the world's most aerodynamic production vehicle with a drag coefficient of just 0.20 which helps its drive range.

What is the range on the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV?

Mercedes claims the EQS 580 will be India's longest-range EV and can go around 500 kms before needing to be plugged in. Significantly, it claims to get 300 kms of range in 15 minutes if a 200 kWh DC charger is used.

What is the battery size on the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV?

Mercedes EQS 580 gets a 107.8 kWh battery which helps it belt out 385 Kw of power and offer 885 Nm of torque. Although these figures are massively impressive, the AMG EQS offers still better power and torque figures.

What is the difference between Mercedes EQS 580 and AMG EQS 53?

The AMG EQS 53 has already been launched and carries a price tag of 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The EV comes via the import route. The Mercedes EQS 580 however will be locally-assembled and will therefore carry a lower price tag. This is also because while the AMG is a performance-oriented electric model, the EQS 580 is oriented more towards tarmac while still being seriously fast.

In terms of overall silhouette and most exterior design, there won't be much to differentiate the two although AMG-specific additions would be missing from the outside and the cabin of the EQS 580. In terms of sheer comfort though, expect both models to be similar with a mammoth 55-inch hyperscreen being the biggest highlight.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 16:17 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes EQS 580 EQS 580
