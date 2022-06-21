Komaki aims to set up India’s largest P2P EV charging network

Komaki, the electric vehicle division of KLB Komaki, has announced that it is gearing up to introduce its high-end peer-to-peer charging points across the country. The company will be investing ₹25 crore which will be used to come up with a total of 45,000 charging points during the next 18 months. The initial set of EV charging points will be set up starting next month and the company claims that by end-2023, it would be able to finish this process. Komaki has also claimed that this charging network will be the ‘largest P2P network’ which will also be equipped with smart and user-friendly features to cater to the needs of EV owners.

“For EV users, charging will no more be a troublesome process as Komaki has simplified all things through a 3-step easy process – Scan, Pay, Charge. Now, they will be able to track their EV’s power consumption through Energy Meter, a unique feature embedded in every charging panel. Also, they will be able to track the nearest charging point using Komaki mobile app," commented, Ankita Sharma, Head of Sales and Marketing , Komaki Electric Division.

The EV-maker added that with the purchase of Komaki electric two-wheelers, the company will offer two EV charging point options for free. The customers will be able to deploy these EV charging points anywhere as per their own preference. The company adds that these points will be capable of charging any EV and the customer will also be able to make a profit out of it. The company has already initiated testing this concept and is planning to bring it to action soon.

These charging points will come featuring OTA updates, and surge protection for keeping the vehicle safe against fluctuations. “For service providers, it is an earning opportunity too, as the EV market is growing in India at a staggering pace. By making their charger public, they can earn as per booking," Sharma added.

