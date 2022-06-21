HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Komaki Aims To Set Up India’s Largest P2p Ev Charging Network

Komaki aims to set up India’s largest P2P EV charging network

Komaki will be investing 25 crore to come up with a total of 45,000 charging points during the next 18 months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 03:58 PM
Komaki Venice electric scooter (Representational Image)
Komaki Venice electric scooter (Representational Image)
Komaki Venice electric scooter (Representational Image)
Komaki Venice electric scooter (Representational Image)

Komaki, the electric vehicle division of KLB Komaki, has announced that it is gearing up to introduce its high-end peer-to-peer charging points across the country. The company will be investing 25 crore which will be used to come up with a total of 45,000 charging points during the next 18 months. The initial set of EV charging points will be set up starting next month and the company claims that by end-2023, it would be able to finish this process. Komaki has also claimed that this charging network will be the ‘largest P2P network’ which will also be equipped with smart and user-friendly features to cater to the needs of EV owners. 

“For EV users, charging will no more be a troublesome process as Komaki has simplified all things through a 3-step easy process – Scan, Pay, Charge. Now, they will be able to track their EV’s power consumption through Energy Meter, a unique feature embedded in every charging panel. Also, they will be able to track the nearest charging point using Komaki mobile app," commented, Ankita Sharma, Head of Sales and Marketing , Komaki Electric Division.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Komaki DT 3000, LY e-scooters launched in India with 220 km range, anti skid)

The EV-maker added that with the purchase of Komaki electric two-wheelers, the company will offer two EV charging point options for free. The customers will be able to deploy these EV charging points anywhere as per their own preference. The company adds that these points will be capable of charging any EV and the customer will also be able to make a profit out of it. The company has already initiated testing this concept and is planning to bring it to action soon. 

These charging points will come featuring OTA updates, and surge protection for keeping the vehicle safe against fluctuations. “For service providers, it is an earning opportunity too, as the EV market is growing in India at a staggering pace. By making their charger public, they can earn as per booking," Sharma added.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 03:54 PM IST
TAGS: Komaki Komaki EV Komaki India electric Vehicle EV mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Germany defies EU plan to ban new petrol and diesel car sales from 2035
Germany defies EU plan to ban new petrol and diesel car sales from 2035
In pics: McLaren Artura GT4 is a track-focused mean machine with a V6 heart
In pics: McLaren Artura GT4 is a track-focused mean machine with a V6 heart
McLaren Artura GT4 breaks cover as a pure V6 race car, ditches hybrid assist
McLaren Artura GT4 breaks cover as a pure V6 race car, ditches hybrid assist
Tesla EVs entry banned by Chinese towns ahead of annual leadership meet
Tesla EVs entry banned by Chinese towns ahead of annual leadership meet
This new Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 celebrates brand's 55th anniversary
This new Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 celebrates brand's 55th anniversary

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city