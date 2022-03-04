HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Ev6 Becomes 2022 European Car Of The Year, Beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 And More

Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more

Kia EV6 is one of the important models for the brand with an aim to achieve carbon neutrality.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 01:39 PM
Kia EV6 comes with an ultra-short charging time.
Kia EV6 comes with an ultra-short charging time.

Kia EV6 has become won the 2022 European Car of the Year award beating several competitors such as Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Skoda Enyaq iV, Renault Megane E-Tech and Peugeot 308. Kia said in a statement that the EV6 all-electric crossover has won the title with its edgy technologies such as an ultra-fast charging system that allows the car to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes and long-distance real-world driving range as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Kia reveals its 2030 roadmap, to have 14 battery-electric models by 2027)

Kia EV6 is one of the most important cars from the South Korean auto major in its aim to become a carbon-neutral company. Built on dedicated electric vehicle architecture, the Kia EV6 is capable of travelling up to 528 km on a single charge, claims the automaker. It comes as one of the seven dedicated electric vehicles Kia plans to launch in the international market by 2026

Speaking about its achievement, Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, said that Kia EV6 is the first-ever model from the brand to win this award. "The EV6 is truly a landmark development that’s been designed from the outset to make electric mobility fun, convenient and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior and a truly rewarding driving experience. The EV6 is an exciting sign of what’s still to come in our evolving electrified line-up," Jeong further added.

The Kia EV6 is based on the automaker's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Kia claims that this dedicated Ev architecture eliminates many issues faced by EVs. The EV is claimed to offer a class-leading spacious interior and a wide range of high-end technology-aided features as well.

The Kia EV6 has been built incorporating the carmaker's new design philosophy Opposites United, which is claimed to have taken inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. The car looks sporty and edgy with its sharp contours and sculpted overall appearance.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 01:26 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia EV6 electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature
Top 10 cars sold in India in February: Celerio enters fray, Nexon leads SUVs
Top 10 cars sold in India in February: Celerio enters fray, Nexon leads SUVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city