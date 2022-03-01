HT Auto
Jeep reveals its first-ever electric SUV, will go on sale next year

Jeep's first electric SUV will be available for sale in the international market in the first half of 2023.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 08:47 PM
Jeep electric SUV will be based on STLA platform.

Jeep has revealed its first-ever all-electric SUV and it appears with signature design elements of the automaker. The pure electric Jeep SUV will go on sale in the international market in the first half of 2023, said the automaker's parent group Stellantis. The SUV will be based on STLA architecture, Stellantis further said.

(Also Read: This modified Suzuki Jimny with G63 AMG-inspired front fascia is a head-turner)

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Jeep's parent company Stellantis said that this upcoming all-electric SUV will be a lifestyle family vehicle. He also said that this is going to be a pure off-road Jeep. Also, there will be another Jeep EV that would be joining the company's portfolio in 2024. Tavares also shared images of the upcoming EV. However, he didn't reveal the name of this electric SUV.

The design of the Jeep electric SUV looks identical to the current Jeep Compass. It gets LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. It gets vertical slats, but not a mesh grille like the standard model. Instead, it comes with black panels. The bumper gets a black mesh grille, while a skid plate is also visible.

Moving to the side profile, the electric SUV gets dual-tone body paint, sporty alloy wheels, thick black cladding. The sculpted character lines enhance its masculine vibe. The rear passenger door's handlebars are positioned at the C pillar and blackened out in an attempt to give a hidden look.

The SUV gets a sculpted looking tailgate, a roof spoiler, wraparound LED taillights and a chunky black bumper that gets a skid plate. The carmaker has not revealed any detail of the cabin. Expect it to come with a host of features and advanced technologies.

Jeep is yet to reveal further details of the upcoming electric SUV and any technical specifications as well. However, expect this premium electric SUV to offer a generous cruising range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 08:29 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep India Jeep SUV SUV electric car electric vehicle ev electric mobility
