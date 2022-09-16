HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles It's Raining Evs In September! A New Electric Car For (almost) Every Budget

It's raining EVs in September! A new electric car for (almost) every budget

The Indian EV market has been buzzing courtesy battery-powered two and three wheelers but the car industry is finally making things hot as well.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2022, 17:46 PM
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging

The electric passenger vehicle segment is finally seeing some very significant updates in India with major manufacturers either launching, unveiling or at least giving a glimpse into their respective electric vehicle (EV) offerings. While Mahindra showcased the XUV400 mid-size electric SUV earlier this month and will launch it come January of 2023, Tata Motors is ready to take the covers off of Tiago EV on September 28. On the completely opposite end of the price segment, Mercedes-Benz India is prepping the country's first locally-assembled luxury EV in the form of EQS 580 for its roll out on September 30.

Part of the rush to drive out EVs in the Indian market may be stemming from the upcoming festive season but there has always been a focus on the above-mentioned models, just that launch timelines weren't officially known till now. Take the case of the XUV 400 for instance. First showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2020, it was no secret that Mahindra is looking at entering the battery-powered game. Earlier this month, the Indian car maker invited journalists to put the EV to the tests at its SUV proving grounds in Chennai and confirmed that a launch will take place in January of next year. It is expected that XUV400 EV will carry a price tag of around 18 lakh to 20 lakh.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Then there is the mega announcement from Tata Motors about Tiago EV. The company already has a lion's share in the Indian electric car segment with Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV but is on the prowl for some more game. The primary reason why Tiago EV could galvanize the market is that it could be priced at or around 10 lakh upon launch. If so, it could truly take electric technology in cars to the masses.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

But if one has the means to be part of a very exclusive clientele of luxury EVs, Mercedes-Benz India is where the action is at. The company launched its performance-based EV in the form of AMG EQS 53 last month at 2.45 crore (ex showroom) and is now driving out the ‘Made-in-India’ EQS 580 from its Chakan plant in Pune. Expected to be priced at under 2 crore, this EQS 580 is often touted as the world's best luxury EV and will widen the list of options for wealthy buyers looking at clean mobility.

In the times to come, other manufacturers are also all set to bring out newer models with Mercedes confirming EQB SUV, MG Motor India working on an ‘affordable’ EV and Hyundai giving finishing touches to its Ioniq 5.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2022, 17:46 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes EQS 580 EQS Mercedes-Benz India Mercedes-Benz Tata Motors Tiago EV XUV400 XUV400 EV Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
Tata Tiago EV confirmed, will be India's most affordable electric hatchback
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This ₹18 crore motorhome comes with its own helicopter, rooftop hot tub
This 18 crore motorhome comes with its own helicopter, rooftop hot tub
It's raining EVs in September! A new electric car for (almost) every budget
It's raining EVs in September! A new electric car for (almost) every budget
This luxurious caravan turns into boat, its toilet turns waste into ashes
This luxurious caravan turns into boat, its toilet turns waste into ashes
Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30
Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30
Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics
Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city