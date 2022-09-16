It's raining EVs in September! A new electric car for (almost) every budget

The Indian EV market has been buzzing courtesy battery-powered two and three wheelers but the car industry is finally making things hot as well.

The electric passenger vehicle segment is finally seeing some very significant updates in India with major manufacturers either launching, unveiling or at least giving a glimpse into their respective electric vehicle (EV) offerings. While Mahindra showcased the XUV400 mid-size electric SUV earlier this month and will launch it come January of 2023, Tata Motors is ready to take the covers off of Tiago EV on September 28. On the completely opposite end of the price segment, Mercedes-Benz India is prepping the country's first locally-assembled luxury EV in the form of EQS 580 for its roll out on September 30.

Part of the rush to drive out EVs in the Indian market may be stemming from the upcoming festive season but there has always been a focus on the above-mentioned models, just that launch timelines weren't officially known till now. Take the case of the XUV 400 for instance. First showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2020, it was no secret that Mahindra is looking at entering the battery-powered game. Earlier this month, the Indian car maker invited journalists to put the EV to the tests at its SUV proving grounds in Chennai and confirmed that a launch will take place in January of next year. It is expected that XUV400 EV will carry a price tag of around ₹18 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

Then there is the mega announcement from Tata Motors about Tiago EV. The company already has a lion's share in the Indian electric car segment with Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV but is on the prowl for some more game. The primary reason why Tiago EV could galvanize the market is that it could be priced at or around ₹10 lakh upon launch. If so, it could truly take electric technology in cars to the masses.

But if one has the means to be part of a very exclusive clientele of luxury EVs, Mercedes-Benz India is where the action is at. The company launched its performance-based EV in the form of AMG EQS 53 last month at ₹2.45 crore (ex showroom) and is now driving out the ‘Made-in-India’ EQS 580 from its Chakan plant in Pune. Expected to be priced at under ₹2 crore, this EQS 580 is often touted as the world's best luxury EV and will widen the list of options for wealthy buyers looking at clean mobility.

In the times to come, other manufacturers are also all set to bring out newer models with Mercedes confirming EQB SUV, MG Motor India working on an ‘affordable’ EV and Hyundai giving finishing touches to its Ioniq 5.

