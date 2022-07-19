HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Confirms Affordable Entry Level Ev For Europe, Targets $20k Price Slab

Hyundai confirms affordable entry-level EV for Europe, targets $20k price slab

Hyundai aims to challenge Volkswagen and Skoda with its upcoming small entry-level EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 18:40 PM
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 image for representational purpose.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 image for representational purpose.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 image for representational purpose.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 image for representational purpose.

Hyundai has confirmed that it is working on a new electric vehicle, which will target the entry-level segment in the European market and come with an affordable price tag of around $20,000. Hyundai hopes that this will be the model that will help the automaker strengthen its footprint in the EV space in Europe, where the carmaker has planned to continue ICE vehicle sales till 2035.

(Also Read: Hyundai, Rolls-Royce sign pact to lead air mobility with electric propulsion)

Hyundai Motor Europe's marketing chief, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, said to Automotive News that a more attainable EV is in the works to meet the increasingly stricter emissions regulations in the European Union.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go-plus (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The new Hyundai electric car will be positioned below Ioniq 6, which targets Tesla Model 3. Hyundai is also working on a large three-row Ioniq 7 SUV that is slated to launch in 2024. The automaker appears to be focusing on penetrating all the segments of electric vehicles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The sub-$20k electric car will target rivals from other brands like Volkswagen Skoda and Cupra, which all are focusing on the same category to launch their entry-level EVs. The move comes at a time when European Union is focusing on tightening emission regulations in its territory.

Hofmann said that developing a small electric car is a tricky business due to packaging constraints. He also said that it is hard to make a profit with smaller EVs. This is why the car brand has prioritized the launch of three larger Ioniq models. Expect the small entry-level model too to come wearing the Ioniq badge.

The South Korean auto company has promised that it will bring more models on the EV front, as the brand aims to launch no fewer than 11 zero-emission cars by 2030.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 18:40 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Xiaomi to unveil EV prototype in August, production slated for 2024
Xiaomi to unveil EV prototype in August, production slated for 2024
Hyundai confirms affordable entry-level EV for Europe, targets $20k price slab
Hyundai confirms affordable entry-level EV for Europe, targets $20k price slab
iVOOMi Energy announces fresh ₹200 crore investment for EV development
iVOOMi Energy announces fresh 200 crore investment for EV development
Carens helps Kia hit major sales milestone of 5 lakh units in just 3 years
Carens helps Kia hit major sales milestone of 5 lakh units in just 3 years
Watch out Urus, Porsche to add new all-electric luxury SUV in its portfolio
Watch out Urus, Porsche to add new all-electric luxury SUV in its portfolio

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city