Honda showcases new EV concept, its second in the e:N series electric cars

Honda e:N2 will be based on the e:N Architecture F platform the carmaker has developed exclusively for its e: series of electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2022, 09:05 AM
Honda has showcased the second model of its new line of electric vehicles (EVs) for China. On Saturday, November 5, Honda took the covers off the new e:N2 Concept at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. The debut of e:N2 comes about a year after Honda had showcased the e:NS1 and e:NP1 electric SUVs based on the HR-V. Honda plans to launch at lest 10 electric vehicles in China in the next five years. It also aims to come up with 30 EV models globally by 2030.

In terms of design, the e:N2 Concept adopts the e:N Design design language. It comes with sharp styling elements and character lines across the body, while the interior design is fully driver-centric, using a simple and refreshing design style. Toshihiro Mibe, CEO at Honda Cars, said that the e:N2 Concept represents the value of the e:N Series. "In China, Honda will continue to present its unique range of electric mobility products and our rebirth into an electric mobility brand," said Mibe.

Honda e:N2 Concept is equipped with a full-stack intelligent control ecosystem, e:N OS, which integrates digital cockpit, and uses cutting-edge intelligent technology to fully mobilise and extend human perception. It is also equipped with an intelligent and efficient pure electric architecture - e:N Architecture F - exclusive to Honda's fully electric vehicles, with powerful electronic control computing capabilities, quick response to various driving environments.

Honda has also released the upgraded safe driving assistance system Honda SENSING 360 along with the EV concept. It adds a forward-looking sensor camera and 5 millimeter-wave radars, 360-degree surrounding sensing. It will now help to avoid accidents at intersections, and reduce the risk of accidents while reducing load on the driver.

Honda SENSING 360 integrates a number of practical safety auxiliary functions. The core upgrade functions include Anti-collision intelligent protection. It further expands the scope of monitoring and strengthen the protection of pedestrians at intersections. Through the side angle radar, it senses approaching pedestrians, and the forward-looking sensor camera tracks the pedestrians and automatically implements braking in case of a collision risk. It also offers other features like Blind Spot Collision Alert, Lane Change Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control to name a few.

 

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2022, 09:05 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars e:N2 Electric vehicle Electric car
