Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ford Thinking More Range For Its Evs With This Technology. Details Here

Ford thinking more range for its EVs with this technology. Details here

Ford, in its bid to become a major player in the global electric mobility arena, has filed an interesting patent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a huge, roof-mounted backup battery pack that could top up the primary high-voltage battery of its electric vehicles, when driving through an area where there are no EV chargers available, adding more range to the vehicles. If installed, this could make the future Ford electric cars capable of running more distance without plugging into an external energy source.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2023, 09:45 AM
Ford is planning to introduce a roof-mounted backup battery to its electric vehicles, which will provide energy to the primary high-energy battery pack when required. (Image: USPTO)
Ford is planning to introduce a roof-mounted backup battery to its electric vehicles, which will provide energy to the primary high-energy battery pack when required. (Image: USPTO)

Ford has already introduced its all-electric F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit models, which have garnered pretty good attention. The auto manufacturer is also working on a host of other models. Besides that, Ford is working on multiple projects to ensure more empowerment for its electric vehicle owners. One of them is the roof-mounted backup battery pack. The Lightning Owner Forum has revealed the news along with the patented image that shows a sketch of a Bronco-like SUV with a roof rack on top of which sits a large box which resembles a conventional roof box. A charging cable is sticking out of the back of the box, making it look more or less like a backup battery the EV could use to recharge its primary battery.

The patent application reportedly says that the backup battery could be installed when the EV owner is going for a trip where the availability of an EV charger is scarce. Also, it can be uninstalled after returning home, where the owner has an EV charge installed to top up the main high-voltage pack. This is more or less like charging a smartphone using a power bank. Just in this case, the size of the power bank is much larger, and the device being charged is the EV's primary battery pack.

The automaker claims that the roof-mounted backup battery has air ducts on both sides of the housing to improve the cooling of the cells and that they can be fitted with remotely operated valves that can be closed to stop water or sand from entering the enclosure and potentially damaging the batteries. The patent application image also shows that the housing includes a lid and a tray lined with polyurethane foam to help manage thermal energy levels within the enclosure and keep the interior of it relatively cool.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2023, 09:45 AM IST
TAGS: Ford electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
